Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH breakout hits pause, bulls aim for $260
The cryptocurrency market squeeze finally reached its elastic limit over the weekend. Trading yielded for most of the digital assets led by the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) built an uptrend on the support established at $220. The price action extended marginally above $240 before the breakout stalled. BCH/USD is trading at $239 at the time of writing, following a minor retreat.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP bears rear ugly heads, upside bias losing momentum?
A rising wedge breakdown confirmed on the hourly chart early Sunday, suggests more room to the downside. The price has managed to hold onto the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.2544 following a breach of the 0.2564 pattern support. The next support line awaits at the 100-HMA at 0.2512.
Cosmos Technical Analysis: ATOM/USD’s daily chart looks constructive, $8 back in sight
Cosmos (ATOM/USD) hovers near six-week highs of $5.86, consolidating the five-day winning streak on Sunday.
Despite a pause in the rally over the last hour, the bullish momentum remains intact amid a symmetrical triangle pattern confirmed on the daily chart on Saturday.
A decisive break above the horizontal 50-daily moving average (DMA) seen earlier on the day, bolstered the bullish sentiment around Cosmos.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
Monero and ZCash celebrate the Department's of Justice failure to crack their encryption
The privacy-oriented coins Monero (XMR) and ZCash (ZEC) experienced a strong rally during the weekend. They continued gaining ground on Monday as the market is discussing their hack-proof encryption.
LINK must break through this resistance for the ultimate rally to $13
Chainlink recently embarked on its upward trend following a period of continued downward price action. Support established at $7.2 assisted buyers to regain balance and control of the price
Three factors why BTC is going to surge
Bitcoin (BTC) jumped above $11,000 at the end of the previous week and stopped within a whisker of a local resistance created by $11,500. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,350, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.