Crypto.com price attempts a 20% rally without hunting sell-stops

- Crypto.com price has produced a higher high in an attempt to trigger a 20% rally.
- The run-up could reverse after a 12% ascent due to the uncollected sell-stops below $0.1080 and $0.0985.
- A daily candlestick close above $0.1080 will invalidate the bullish thesis for CRO.
Crypto.com price has been on a bullish trend between September 7 and 10 as Bitcoin price exploded due to bullish resurgence. However, as bulls exhaust, BTC is slowing down, and altcoins, including CRO, are also taking a minor hit.
Crypto.com price ready to face the test
Crypto.com price hovers in the $0.0985 to $0.1950 range, with the midpoint at $0.1460. Although CRO produced equal lows at $0.1080 and rallied 15%, the pullback was only 4%, leaving the sell-stops uncollected.
Regardless, the 15% move created a higher high relative to the September 6 swing high at $0.122. This bullish market structure shift stipulates that Crypto.com price should head higher after the ongoing pullback.
From a market makers’ perspective, Crypto.com price could target the August 26 swing high at $0.1330, which is roughly 12% away. In a highly bullish case, CRO could make a run for $0.1420 after a 19.5% ascent.
Either way, a 12% to 19% move could be cooking for CRO and the only way this scenario will occur is with the support of Bitcoin price.
CRO/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for Crypto.com price, the bullish outlook is derived due to Bitcoin’s recent run-up. If the big crypto takes a U-turn, CRO will follow suit. Therefore, a daily candlestick close below the equal lows formed at $0.1080 will invalidate the bullish thesis for CRO.
In such a case, Crypto.com price could sweep the range low at $0.0985 to collect the next set of sell-stops.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Tokenization of illiquid assets to reach $16T by 2030 – Report
A large chunk of the world's wealth today is locked in illiquid assets, notes the report's authors. The total size of tokenized illiquid assets, including real estate and natural resources could reach $16.1 trillion by 2030.
Saved from capitulation, is Ethereum headed to $2,000 or $1,429?
Ethereum’s struggle to breach the $2,000 mark that started back in May this year has failed time and again. The biggest reason is the persisting investor fear thatis keeping the crypto market subdued. The altcoin king has been facing bearish woes for about three weeks.
LUNA surges by 229% as Terra continues to build on its promise of sustainable development
Terra announced that the company had completely revamped its website during the wee hours of September 13. Despite a staggering 229% rise this week, LUNA is correcting 30%+ on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.