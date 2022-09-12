- Crypto.com price extends the bullish scope to $0.1562 as resistance levels flip into crucial support zones.
- A break above the 200-day SMA and the seller congestion area at $0.1325 must occur for CRO to confirm its uptrend.
- Whales holding between 1 million and 10 million tokens may keep Crypto.com price from achieving its bullish potential to $0.1562.
Crypto.com price is among cryptocurrencies that have not slowed down their respective uptrends following a Bitcoin-triggered rebound late last week. Although traders encountered resistance at $0.1245, bulls had propelled CRO price above $0.1250. If buyers heed key buy signals (analyzed below), the seller congestion at $0.1325 is expected to flip into robust support – boosting Crypto.com price to $0.1562.
Crypto.com price is strengthening uptrend to $0.1562
With new entries, investors capitalized on Crypto.com price support at $0.1093 last week. Interest in the token continued to grow as the price flipped key hurdles at $0.1156 and $0.1197 into crucial support areas.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator upheld the bullish outlook for CRO price by lifting into the positive region. Affirming the reversal was the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) move above the 26-day EMA. Crypto.com price may trend sideways above its immediate support at $0.1197, but a breakout to $0.1325 and $0.1562 is in the offing.
CRO/USD four-hour chart
On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will either strengthen the uptrend or sabotage it completely. A break above this MA, and by extension, the resistance at $0.1325, would favor bulls, leaving CRO’s path with the least resistance north.
A closer look at the related on-chain data reveals that Crypto.com price is still in a buy zone. The market value realized value (MVRV) has recovered from -20.00% to -10.00%, rendering CRO undervalued.
Investors generally feel that CRO has room to explore the upside. In other words, they are unlikely to sell but may keep holding while anticipating a big jump to $0.1562.
Crypto.com MVRV model
What may suppress the Crypto.com price rally
Large volume investors, called whales in crypto jargon, have slowed their selling activities based on Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric. Although selling pressure has flattened since the beginning of September, holders with tokens between 1 million and 10 million are still skeptical of the ongoing uptrend.
Crypto.com Supply Distribution metric
For Crypto.com price to come out of the woods and achieve its potential –starting with the target at $0.1562, whales in this cohort must double down on their buying activities. This new momentum will sustain the impending bullish move in CRO price and arrest pullbacks before they erase the recently recovered gains from support at $0.1093.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
