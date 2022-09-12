Crypto.com price extends the bullish scope to $0.1562 as resistance levels flip into crucial support zones.

A break above the 200-day SMA and the seller congestion area at $0.1325 must occur for CRO to confirm its uptrend.

Whales holding between 1 million and 10 million tokens may keep Crypto.com price from achieving its bullish potential to $0.1562.

Crypto.com price is among cryptocurrencies that have not slowed down their respective uptrends following a Bitcoin-triggered rebound late last week. Although traders encountered resistance at $0.1245, bulls had propelled CRO price above $0.1250. If buyers heed key buy signals (analyzed below), the seller congestion at $0.1325 is expected to flip into robust support – boosting Crypto.com price to $0.1562.

Crypto.com price is strengthening uptrend to $0.1562

With new entries, investors capitalized on Crypto.com price support at $0.1093 last week. Interest in the token continued to grow as the price flipped key hurdles at $0.1156 and $0.1197 into crucial support areas.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator upheld the bullish outlook for CRO price by lifting into the positive region. Affirming the reversal was the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) move above the 26-day EMA. Crypto.com price may trend sideways above its immediate support at $0.1197, but a breakout to $0.1325 and $0.1562 is in the offing.

CRO/USD four-hour chart

On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will either strengthen the uptrend or sabotage it completely. A break above this MA, and by extension, the resistance at $0.1325, would favor bulls, leaving CRO’s path with the least resistance north.

A closer look at the related on-chain data reveals that Crypto.com price is still in a buy zone. The market value realized value (MVRV) has recovered from -20.00% to -10.00%, rendering CRO undervalued.

Investors generally feel that CRO has room to explore the upside. In other words, they are unlikely to sell but may keep holding while anticipating a big jump to $0.1562.

Crypto.com MVRV model

What may suppress the Crypto.com price rally

Large volume investors, called whales in crypto jargon, have slowed their selling activities based on Santiment’s Supply Distribution metric. Although selling pressure has flattened since the beginning of September, holders with tokens between 1 million and 10 million are still skeptical of the ongoing uptrend.

Crypto.com Supply Distribution metric

For Crypto.com price to come out of the woods and achieve its potential –starting with the target at $0.1562, whales in this cohort must double down on their buying activities. This new momentum will sustain the impending bullish move in CRO price and arrest pullbacks before they erase the recently recovered gains from support at $0.1093.