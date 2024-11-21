- The SEC announced that Gary Gensler will be stepping down from his position as Chair on January 20.
- Gensler's tenure was supposed to end in 2026.
- The resignation comes after several states filed lawsuits against the SEC and Gensler concerning the agency's regulatory approach toward the crypto industry.
In a press release on Thursday, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that its Chair Gary Gensler, who began his tenure in April 2021, will be stepping down from office on January 20, 2025, one year before his tenure is supposed to end.
Gensler set to leave SEC before new presidential administration commences
The US SEC Chair Gary Gensler announced that he will resign as Chair of the agency on January 20, 2025, after years of leadership.
In a statement issued by the agency, Gensler expressed that it has been an "honor of a lifetime" to collaborate with his colleagues at the SEC.
Since taking office at the SEC in April 2021, Gensler has advocated for central clearing in Treasury markets, introduced regulations on executive pay relative to performance, and imposed stricter regulatory scrutiny on digital assets.
"Since April 2021, the Commission has adopted several rules to ensure that investors get the disclosure they need from public companies and companies seeking to go public, broker-dealers, and investment advisors," the SEC stated.
Gensler's administration is mostly known in the crypto industry for its strict enforcement actions against major crypto firms like Ripple, Coinbase, Binance and Kraken, making him a highly controversial figure within the industry.
The resignation comes days after 18 states collaborated to sue the SEC and Gensler for what they termed an unlawful overreach toward the crypto industry.
In addition to stepping down as the head of the agency, he will also not remain as a commissioner, meaning he will not be available to defend his regulatory policies.
With Gensler's departure, crypto community members have kept a keen interest in who President-elect Donald Trump will choose as his replacement.
There have been rumours of several candidates who could lead the organization in the next adminstration, including former SEC attorney Teresa Goody Guillén and Brian Brooks, the former Acting Comptroller of the Currency who briefly led Binance US.
Meanwhile, a court ordered the SEC to throw out the dealer rule that formed the basis of its enforcement action against Ethereum infrastructure provider Consensys.
The SEC's dealer rule required certain hedge funds and trading firms, including crypto companies, to register as dealers, subjecting them to increased regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs.
However, US District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, ruled to invalidate the SEC's dealer registration rule, stating that the regulator had exceeded its legal authority.
He further mentioned that the regulations were too broad, potentially harming market liquidity by causing firms to reduce their trading activities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Altcoin Season here as Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high?
Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high of $98,384 on Thursday, with altcoins following the suit. Reports highlight that the recent surge in altcoins was fueled by the victory of crypto-friendly candidate Donal Trump in the US presidential election.
Shanghai court confirms legal recognition of crypto ownership
A Shanghai court has confirmed that owning digital assets, including Bitcoin, is legal under Chinese law. Judge Sun Jie of the Shanghai Songjiang People’s Court shared this opinion through the WeChat account of the Shanghai High People’s Court.
BTC hits an all-time high above $97,850, inches away from the $100K mark
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $97,852 on Thursday, and the technical outlook suggests a possible continuation of the rally to $100,000. BTC futures have surged past the $100,000 price mark on Deribit, and Lookonchain data shows whales are accumulating.
Shiba Inu holders withdraw 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens from exchange
Shiba Inu trades slightly higher, around $0.000024, on Thursday after declining more than 5% the previous week. SHIB’s on-chain metrics project a bullish outlook as holders accumulate recent dips, and dormant wallets are on the move, all pointing to a recovery in the cards.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.