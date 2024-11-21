Ethereum price today: $3,350
- Ethereum derivative traders have flipped bullish as ETH's open interest crossed the $20 billion mark.
- Ethereum blob space per block exceeded its limit of 3, indicating a potential price increase.
- Institutional investors may have flipped bearish on ETH after five consecutive trading days of net outflows.
- Ethereum's quest for a 30% rally gained strength after it broke out of a week-long consolidation with an 10% rise.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $3,350, experiencing an 10% increase on Thursday. This price surge is attributed to strong bullish sentiment among derivatives traders, driving its open interest above $20 billion for the first time. Additionally, the average blob space per block has exceeded its limit level of 3, indicating that ETH's supply may become deflationary once more.
Ethereum open interest surge and blobs increase indicate rising bullish pressure
Ethereum's futures open interest surged over 11% to an all-time high of $20.27 billion on Thursday following its recent 10% price rise. Open interest (OI) is the total number of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.
ETH Open Interest | Coinglass
ETH's increased OI indicates that investor confidence in the top altcoin is rising again following a week-long consolidation.
A similar bullish sentiment is also visible among ETH options traders on the Deribit exchange.
The ETH options volume by strike price for the November 29 expiry is concentrated on the $3,400 and $3,500 levels, with calls significantly dominating puts. This indicates that most options traders expect ETH to cross the $3,400 and $3,500 price levels before the end of November.
ETH Options Volume by Strike Price | Coinglass (Deribit)
Additionally, Ethereum's average blob count per block recently crossed the limit level of 3, indicating Layer 2 networks are posting higher transactions to the Main chain, per @hildobby Dune dashboard.
When the average blob count per block exceeds 3, it triggers higher transaction fees for Ethereum. If the trend continues, it could accelerate ETH's burn mechanism, leading to a decline in its total supply and a potential price increase.
ETH Average Blob Count per Block | Dune
However, institutional investors maintain a bearish outlook as Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted net outflows of $30.3 million on Wednesday, per Coinglass data. This has stretched their negative flows streak to five consecutive trading days of outflows, totaling $213.7 million.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH resumes quest for $4,522 after one week of consolidation
Following its 10% rally, Ethereum futures traders saw $86.45 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $37.13 million and $49.33 million, respectively.
As a result, ETH is testing the $3,397 neckline resistance of an inverted Head-and-Shoulders pattern after bouncing off the 14-day Exponential Moving Average support line. If ETH sustains a firm close above this resistance, it could rally over 30% to $4,522. However, it has to overcome key resistance levels at $3,732 and $4,093 to complete such a move.
ETH/USDT daily chart
The recent rise comes after ETH consolidated near the $3,000 psychological level in the past seven days to validate the shoulder support of the inverted Head-and-Shoulders pattern.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator is trending upward above the neutral level, indicating dominant bullish pressure.
The Awesome Oscillator (AO) is posting consecutive red bars above the neutral level, indicating the bullish pressure isn't strong.
A daily candlestick close below $2,817 will invalidate the bullish thesis and send ETH toward $2,250.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Altcoin Season here as Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high?
Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high of $98,384 on Thursday, with altcoins following the suit. Reports highlight that the recent surge in altcoins was fueled by the victory of crypto-friendly candidate Donal Trump in the US presidential election.
Shanghai court confirms legal recognition of crypto ownership
A Shanghai court has confirmed that owning digital assets, including Bitcoin, is legal under Chinese law. Judge Sun Jie of the Shanghai Songjiang People’s Court shared this opinion through the WeChat account of the Shanghai High People’s Court.
BTC hits an all-time high above $97,850, inches away from the $100K mark
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $97,852 on Thursday, and the technical outlook suggests a possible continuation of the rally to $100,000. BTC futures have surged past the $100,000 price mark on Deribit, and Lookonchain data shows whales are accumulating.
Shiba Inu holders withdraw 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens from exchange
Shiba Inu trades slightly higher, around $0.000024, on Thursday after declining more than 5% the previous week. SHIB’s on-chain metrics project a bullish outlook as holders accumulate recent dips, and dormant wallets are on the move, all pointing to a recovery in the cards.
Bitcoin: New high of $100K or correction to $78K?
Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high of $93,265 in the first half of the week, followed by a slight decline in the latter half. Reports highlight that Bitcoin’s current level is still not overvalued and could target levels above $100,000 in the coming weeks.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.