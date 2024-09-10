- Cryptoassets experienced a 13.1% decline in their total market capitalization in August, driven by fears of recession.
- Bitcoin declined 11.1% in August, while Bitcoin ETFs witnessed $142 million in net outflows.
- Crypto market is currently experiencing uncertainty, which may continue until October, notes Bitwise.
Cryptocurrencies witnessed steady declines in August with the general market capitalization dropping over 13% due to weak unemployment data and increased fears of recession, according to Binance’s monthly report. Likewise, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan noted that the increased market uncertainty may continue until October.
Bitcoin and crypto market could be set for another rough September
Several cryptocurrencies recorded weak performances in August as Q3 '24 nears a close. The performance was characterized by a 13.1% decline in the general crypto market capitalization, per Binance Research.
Some notable causes of the market decline include weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data and the unwinding of the Japanese Yen "carry trade" on August 5.
Bitcoin's monthly decline was 11%, while BTC ETFs posted $142 million in net outflows. Altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana both fell over 24% in August. Ethereum witnessed decreased on-chain activity in the month with increased outflows in its Total Value Locked (TVL).
Solana also witnessed a drastic decrease in meme coin trading, resulting in a 27.7% decline in decentralized exchange trading volume on its blockchain. Binance suggested that the trading volume decrease may have resulted from rug pulls that occurred with several projects on its network, causing increased fears among investors.
What to expect from crypto in September
As the market tries to recover from an eventful August, cryptocurrencies may repeat a similar performance in September.
According to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, September is one of only two months in which Bitcoin experiences a negative average return.
Hougan stated that Bitcoin has fallen 4.5% on average in September since it began trading in 2010. This is largely due to the increased negative sentiment surrounding the general investment market.
"Bitcoin is not the only asset that suffers from the back-to-school blues. Since 1929, September is the only month when stocks fall more often than they rise," Hougan noted.
Bitcoin has declined over 2% in the month as uncertainties storm the general market. The asset dipped below $54K on Friday — its lowest price since August 5 — before recovering on Monday.
However, Matt Hougan notes a few factors that could lead to a reversal of fortune for the asset. These include the upcoming presidential elections, alongside the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates by 50 basis points later in the month.
The crypto market may continue to experience rocky price movements in September before seeing a recovery in October, which has historically been a positive month for Bitcoin.
September being terrible for BTC is only half the story. You also need to add in "sell in May and go away."— Jeff Park (@dgt10011) September 10, 2024
Below is a chart of #BTC performance when held from Oct-Apr vs. May vs. Sep, spanning 10/1/2010 to 8/31/2024.
The difference? A staggering 13,656,203% vs. +619.5%. https://t.co/Oz5ArKabUW pic.twitter.com/o5d8kZ5zIf
Bitwise Head of Alpha Strategies Jeff Park highlighted that Bitcoin has produced a "staggering" return of 13,656,203% vs. +619.5% when held from October to April vs. May to September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana could rally as Breakpoint conference approaches
With ten days to the Solana Breakpoint annual conference, the Solana network is experiencing heightened network activity. According to data from Artemis, Solana witnessed its highest single-day daily active address (DAA) growth on Tuesday after adding over 5.4 million new addresses.
Why Ethereum ETFs are underperforming amid rising ETH exchange reserve
Ethereum is up 1% on Tuesday as ETH exchange-traded funds continue underperforming with another day of outflows. The weak flows in ETH ETFs may be due to their historically weak Q3 performance.
ENS rallies following integration on PayPal
ENS Labs, the team behind the web3 domain naming system Ethereum Name Service, announced today that it has integrated its naming solution into PayPal and Venmo. Users of both platforms can now transfer their cryptocurrency using a domain name instead of a wallet address.
XRP trades at $0.53 but could gain from Ripple stablecoin, analyst claims
Ripple stablecoin prepares for launch in the next few weeks, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse. RLUSD could benefit XRP through stablecoin gas transaction activity, says analyst. XRP trades at $0.53, corrects slightly on Tuesday.
Bitcoin: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.