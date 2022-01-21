Bitcoin (BTC) stayed lower on Friday after an overnight bout of volatility sent the largest cryptocurrency to six-month lows.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
$40,000 optimism unwinds
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reversing at $38,250 after shedding over $4,000 in hours.
Circling $39,000 at the time of writing, traders were reeling from the sudden downside, which came just as BTC had hit multi-day highs, passing $43,000.
Liquidations across trading platforms were thus predictably significant. For Bitcoin and altcoins combined, 24-hour position unraveling totaled $725 million, with BTC positions accounting for $292 million.
The vast majority of the casualties were long positions, a sign that the area around $40,000 had attracted considerable faith as a solid support line.
Crypto liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
As Cointelegraph reported, Friday’s options expiry, involving the open interest of nearly $600 million, was considered the main culprit for sparking the volatility. By contrast, outside triggers such as Russia’s proposed blanket ban on crypto trading and mining appeared to have little to no impact.
“$42.4-42.7K couldn’t continue to hold for Bitcoin, so a nuke towards the other side of the region and, most likely, continuation towards even further downwards momentum and lower lows -> happened,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe explained.
The move had been long in coming, with more conservative analysts predicting a return closer to or even below $30,000 throughout January.
Ether returns to established support
Altcoins, meanwhile, took a noticeably harsher hit as Bitcoin fell.
Out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, 10% drops were commonplace and rebounds limited, with only Terra (LUNA) reining in losses to under 5%.
Ether (ETH) fell to crucial support around $2,800, the site of an all-time high from last April, to cap weekly losses approaching 15%.
ETH/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH runs risk of sliding 14% as crypto market weakens
Ethereum price has dropped below two significant footholds on January 21, as selling pressure increased. ETH could be at risk of declining an additional 14%, a pessimistic forecast given by the bearish chart pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA relief rally capped at $3
Decentraland price has been on a massive bear trend since its all-time high in late 2021. The collapse of this metaverse token seems to be pausing as MANA trades inside a demand zone.
MATIC falls below critical support, a move to $1.70 may be next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.