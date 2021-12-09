Crypto executives urge lawmakers to consider tailored legislation for digital assets in Congress

- Cryptocurrency industry executives appeared before Congress on December 8.
- Aims to improve regulators’ and lawmakers’ understanding of the new asset class and how it finds into existing regulations.
- Crypto CEOs argued for tailor-made legislation for the industry.
Chief executives from prominent cryptocurrency firms including Coinbase, Circle FTX and several others appeared before Congress on December 8 to testify and respond to questions regarding their products and services in the crypto market.
Crypto CEOs testify in Congress
Rep. Maxine Waters led the House Financial Services Committee in the hearing, aimed to enhance regulators’ understanding of the new asset class and how the crypto market would fit into existing legislation. She highlighted concerns regarding the leading cryptocurrency’s mining energy usage, weighing against the benefits of Bitcoin.
Waters stated that there were several questions that remain on how traditional rules apply and whether regulators have sufficient authority to protect investors and consumers while encouraging innovation.
Brian Brooks, the former acting controller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and CEO of Bitfury said that the topic “is an important one for anyone who cares about American competitiveness in the financial services sector.”
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) stated that Web3 can empower anyone, and further highlighted the prospect of the United States losing out on cryptocurrency-related innovation due to cumbersome regulations. He questioned whether the industry would benefit from a more cohesive policy in the country.
Crypto executives urged Congress to provide more clarity on the overlapping jurisdictions such as the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The committee members added that while other countries including Canada have allowed cryptocurrency-based products such as a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the United States continues to bar them. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) questioned Coinbase US CEO Alesia Haas for more details about why the SEC disallowed the firm to launch its lending product tied to stablecoins.
Haas responded that the SEC did not provide any clarity on why the product did not get the green light to proceed.
While the Democratic members expressed concerns about the crypto industry, highlighting the growing carbon footprint of mining operations, some members praised the potential for cryptocurrency wallets to provide lower-cost alternatives to the existing banking system.
Haas warned that the US risks unnecessarily onerous and chilling laws and regulations if the government does not consider tailored legislative solutions that are openly debated with public participation.
However, analysts suggest that Congress is unlikely to create new crypto laws anytime soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC continues to march higher with $3 in sight
MATIC price action has certainly been some of the most dramatic post flash crash. Multiple vigorous attempts by short-sellers to push MATIC lower have all failed and have led to MATIC pushing towards new all-time highs. MATIC price action, in case you ...
Dogecoin bears leave the scene as DOGE rises towards $0.24
Dogecoin price holds steady near the $0.18 value area, halting any further downside movement. Buyers appear to be showing up and preparing Dogecoin for a big launch higher. Explosive bullish entry present on the Point and Figure chart.
XRP constricts before breaking out to $1
XRP price, like almost every other cryptocurrency, showed strong signs of recovery after the shock of this past Saturday’s flash crash wore off. The past three days of congestion after a strong rally from the lows may begin a new uptrend for XRP.
Ethereum in a pennant, with bullish breakout as tailwinds reemerge
Ethereum (ETH) price has formed a pennant that quit rapidly after the big sell-off during the weekend. Between $4,646 and $4,060, the price ranges from lower highs and higher lows.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.