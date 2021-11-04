US lawmakers urge SEC chair to approve Bitcoin spot ETF

- The SEC has been questioned by US lawmakers on the reasons behind its reluctance to approve a Bitcoin spot ETF.
- The two Congressmen highlighted that Bitcoin spot ETFs offer better investor protection than a futures-based product.
- In addition, they added that investors should have a choice over which product is more suitable for them and their investment objectives.
United States Congressmen Tom Emmer (R-Minn) and Darren Soto (D-Fla) have questioned the Securities & Exchange Commission on why the agency is not comfortable with approving a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Congressmen argue Bitcoin spot ETF offers better investor protection
The Congressmen advocated for approval for Bitcoin spot ETF in a letter to SEC chair Gary Gensler on November 4.
In the letter, the SEC was questioned on the reasons behind being comfortable with approving a Bitcoin futures-based ETF, but not a BTC spot ETF. The first Bitcoin futures ETF by ProShares launched recently in October.
According to Emmer and Soto, Bitcoin spot ETFs are based directly on the new asset class, which offers investors better protection than the futures-based product. They stated that unless there are clear and demonstrable investor protection advantages of the derivatives-based product, “investors should have a choice over which product is most suitable for them and their investment objectives.”
The two Congressmen concluded that since the SEC has the authority to approve Bitcoin futures ETFs, it should also be in a position to approve Bitcoin spot ETFs.
The SEC recently published a notice on November 2, seeking comments on Grayscale’s application to convert its Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) into a spot ETF.
The securities regulator has until December 24 to make a decision on Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF, but the agency has a history of extending decisions on BTC spot ETF applications.
Bitcoin price awaits next leg up toward $66,000
Bitcoin price has broken above the descending parallel channel pattern, ready to aim for its bullish target at $66,702.
Slicing above the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern was crucial for the next Bitcoin price rally.
The next target for Bitcoin price is at the topside trend line of the upper parallel channel pattern, at $66,702. For the bullish aim to be achieved, BTC must hold above critical levels of support.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
The first line of defense for Bitcoin price is at $62,147, where the 21 and 100 four-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) meet. The following support for BTC is at the 50 four-hour SMA at $61,151, where the upper boundary of the parallel channel and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels also coincide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price pauses before VET breaks out to $0.18
VeChain price is poised for a big rally, pending a return to $0.15. However, conditions favor a slight pause at the present value area as bulls and bears take a breather to determine their next move.
Chainlink sellers halt upside momentum and LINK may return to $27
Chainlink price looks for more buyers to help push it beyond the $32.50 level. However, a breakout above near-term resistance may get halted against a confluence resistance zone at $45.00.
Ethereum in price discovery mode may not stop until ETH hits $7,000
Ethereum price gained an impressive 6% on the Tuesday trade session, outperforming Bitcoin nearly two to one. Positive momentum remains, and Ethereum could be poised for one of the biggest and ...
Litecoin targets $1,000 as Commonwealth Bank of Australia offers access to LTC
On-chain activity on the Litecoin network hit a peak after the launch of the altcoin's debit card. Litecoin cardholders can now spend the altcoin at nearly 50 million merchants worldwide.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.