Coronavirus Update: Ripple joins the fight against COVID-19 with $200,000 in donations

Ripple extends the work remotely campaign with a $200,000 donation to emergency funds against the spread of COVID-19.

Binance Charity recently commenced a campaign dubbed ‘Crypto Against COVID-19.”

Across the world, resources are being channeled towards the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic that has led to more than 21,000 deaths. According to worldometer, infections have risen to 474,149 worldwide. There have been 21,336 deaths reported so far with 114,779 patients having recovered from the virus.

Ripple, a blockchain company behind the issue of XRP tokens has announced that it is joining the fight against the pandemic. Besides, allowing its employees to work from home, Ripple has channeled $200,000 as “part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company is splitting the donation in half; one to the “TippingPoint's COVID emergency response fund” and the other to “Siliconvalleycf’s COVID Regional Response Fund.”

Another blockchain company that is involved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is Binance Charity; a platform associated with Binance exchange. Binance Charity started the campaign, 'Crypto Against COVID'. The exchange company has put aside $1 million to be used in this campaign.