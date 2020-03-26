Coronavirus Update: Ripple joins the fight against COVID-19 with $200,000 in donations

- Ripple extends the work remotely campaign with a $200,000 donation to emergency funds against the spread of COVID-19.
- Binance Charity recently commenced a campaign dubbed ‘Crypto Against COVID-19.”
Across the world, resources are being channeled towards the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic that has led to more than 21,000 deaths. According to worldometer, infections have risen to 474,149 worldwide. There have been 21,336 deaths reported so far with 114,779 patients having recovered from the virus.
Ripple, a blockchain company behind the issue of XRP tokens has announced that it is joining the fight against the pandemic. Besides, allowing its employees to work from home, Ripple has channeled $200,000 as “part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company is splitting the donation in half; one to the “TippingPoint's COVID emergency response fund” and the other to “Siliconvalleycf’s COVID Regional Response Fund.”
Another blockchain company that is involved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is Binance Charity; a platform associated with Binance exchange. Binance Charity started the campaign, 'Crypto Against COVID'. The exchange company has put aside $1 million to be used in this campaign.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price To Blissfully Surge Past $20,000 In Just 12 Months - Pantera Capital CEO
Bitcoin price is currently stuck between a critical resistance at $7,000 and key support at $6,400. The largest crypto exhibits uncertainty regarding the direction it will take in the next few days.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hibernates in a tightening range as Ripple donates $200 000 to fight coronavirus
Ripple's XRP is hovering marginally above $0.1600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been locked in a tight range recently as the market ground to a halt after sharp movements.
TRX/USD paralyzed in the range as Tron announces partnership with Metal Pay
TRX, now the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $755 million, has settled at $0.0113 and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday.
LTC/USD healthy technical picture; why the $40 resistance is unbeatable?
Litecoin price hovers marginally under $140. For several days, breakouts above this $40 zone have been unsustainable, always resulting in declines towards the initial key support at $35. However, LTC/USD exhibits a healthy technical picture both in the short term ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.