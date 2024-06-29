- Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said Chair Gensler and SEC seek to prevent key documents from coming to light.
- Grewal said the exchange has asked SEC Chair to produce documents concerning communication on regulation of crypto exchanges.
- Coinbase’s legal battle with SEC persists, the exchange is taking US regulators to court through an intermediary.
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is embroiled in a legal battle with US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In its battle, Coinbase has accused the regulatory agency and Chair Gary Gensler of improperly blocking access to documents relevant to the case.
Coinbase CLO says Gary Gensler and the SEC improperly blocked documents
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Paul Grewal’s recent tweet shows that the exchange is seeking documents tied to two digital assets that have been settled previously. One involves Zachary Coburn, the founder of the EtherDelta platform, the SEC deemed it as “digital asset securities” in 2018.
The second is focused on Enigma MPC, a blockchain firm that sold $45 million in ENG tokens, the SEC marked these tokens as unregistered securities.
Grewal said in a post on X that the exchange has asked the agency for documents on the closed investigations to reveal the SEC’s views. Grewal notes that one of the investigations shows the SEC publicly announcing that Ether is not a security in 2018 and the other investigation has been closed for years.
The SEC has improperly blocked the exchange’s request for the documents and stonewalled attempts to retrieve them.
Coinbase has asked Mr. Gensler to produce documents concerning those communications because they are relevant to exposing how the SEC’s enforcement action offends the Constitution’s requirement of due process, but the SEC and Mr. Gensler seek to prevent them from coming to light.— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) June 29, 2024
Through its intermediaries, the crypto exchange has filed a lawsuit against US regulators, taking them to court over the Freedom of Information Act requests.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP holds steady above $0.47 as Ripple President breaks silence on Real USD stablecoin
Ripple President Monica Long recently appeared on The Block Podcasts and addressed XRP trader concerns about the stablecoin’s launch. The payment remittance firm’s stablecoin is called Real USD (RLUSD) and is slated for launch in 2024.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.
TON and Telegram narrative may be overvalued according to new research
Toncoin, Telegram narrative may be overestimated according to analysts at Blockworks Research. The social media messaging app has a relatively low number of daily active users, and no EVM compatibility.
Dogecoin price poised for 13% rally after finding support on a key level
Dogecoin price has stabilized around $0.118, aligning with the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while on-chain data reveals a rising trend in DOGE's development activity, reflecting optimistic sentiment among investors.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.