Coinbase CLO says dispute with SEC is about 52 million US crypto traders, praises John Deaton

- Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal said the dispute with the US financial regulator is about 52 million Americans that own crypto.
- Grewal appreciated Attorney John Deaton for his amicus briefs in support of Coinbase.
- Blockchain Association filed an amicus brief in support of the crypto exchange in its defense against SEC.
Coinbase has seen the Blockchain Association, a group that labels itself as a collective voice of the crypto industry and Attorney John Deaton voice their support for the exchange’s lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Coinbase sees support from amicus curiae
Coinbase Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Paul Grewal took to X to share his appreciation for the Blockchain Association and Attorney John Deaton’s support as amicus curiae. The two completed their filings in favor of Coinbase, supporting the exchange in its legal battle against the US SEC.
Deaton extended his support to Coinbase’s efforts and in his filing, the attorney says that the SEC is taking an unconstitutional shortcut and accusing the exchange of violating securities laws through the trading of certain tokens.
Deaton’s participation in the Coinbase lawsuit is encouraging for market participants since the attorney weighed in during Ripple Labs’ clash with the US SEC. Deaton has earned a reputation in circles of crypto traders and digital asset firms.
CLO Grewal says that Coinbase’s dispute with the SEC is so much more than a legal tussle, it is about an entire industry and 52 million Americans that own crypto. Coinbase is pursuing an interlocutory appeal to the Second Circuit.
Our disputes with the @SECGov are about much more than just @coinbase. They are about about an entire industry and the 52 million Americans that own crypto. Thank you to @JohnEDeaton1 (+4,701 Coinbase customers) and @BlockchainAssn for their amicus briefs in support of…— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) April 26, 2024
An interlocutory or interim appeal occurs when the ruling by a trial court is appealed while the case proceeds with other aspects.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON gains 10% in 2024, supply of stablecoins reaches over $50 billion in Q1
TRON, a blockchain-based digital platform, has seen positive growth in the first quarter of 2024, as seen in a Messari report. TRON noted gains across several metrics like market capitalization, revenue and total value locked.
XRP hovers near $0.50 as Ripple CTO addresses concerns related to stablecoin launch
XRP is hovering near $0.53 on Friday, spending nearly all week below $0.55. Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed concerns on stablecoin and XRP utility on Thursday.
Terraform Labs set to restrict access for users in the US after recent ruling in SEC lawsuit
Blockchain company Terraform Labs said Thursday that it will restrict access to some of its products and services for US-based users as it expects to receive a court order soon in light of its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.