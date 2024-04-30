- Coinbase added Canadian stablecoin QCAD, which was relaunched in 2023, to its roadmap for a future listing.
- The exchange has listed Solana-based NEON, whose trading will begin on Tuesday.
- NEON's price increased 6% in the past 24 hours, likely due to the Coinbase listing effect.
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced on Monday the listing of Neon (NEON) and its intention to do the same for stablecoin QCAD in the near future. Neon is an SPL token, a fungible token built on the Solana blockchain, while QCAD is a stablecoin indexed to the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
NEON is the token of a protocol that allows developers to build and deploy Ethereum-native dApps on Solana. The asset added 6% gains in the last 24 hours, likely driven by Coinbase’s listing announcement.
NEON listed on Coinbase, QCAD in the queue
Solana-based token NEON gives dApp (decentralized application) developers from blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon the option to benefit from Solana’s transaction speed and low gas fees.
Coinbase announced on Monday that it will add support for Neon EVM. Transfers for NEON will be available on Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange in the regions where trading is supported.
NEON will begin trading at 16:00 GMT on Tuesday if liquidity conditions are met. A sufficient supply of the asset is needed to establish trading in the NEON/USD trading pair. The exchange warns users that trading in the Solana-based asset may be restricted in certain jurisdictions.
Coinbase will add support for Neon EVM (NEON) on the Solana network (SPL token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost. Transfers for this asset are available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported.— Coinbase Assets ️ (@CoinbaseAssets) April 29, 2024
NEON price climbed over 6% in the past 24 hours, likely due to the “listing effect,” according to data from CoinGecko.
Meanwhile, Coinbase also announced that Canadian stablecoin QCAD, which was relaunched in 2023, has made its way to Coinbase’s updated “roadmap”. Tokens added to the roadmap are on the exchange’s radar and queued up for listing and trade.
Assets added to the roadmap today: QCAD (QCAD)https://t.co/rRB9d3hSr2— Coinbase Assets ️ (@CoinbaseAssets) April 29, 2024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
