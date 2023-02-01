- Bitcoin price rallied 40% in January, amidst several bullish catalysts fueling the asset’s comeback to pre-FTX levels.
- BTC network witnessed a historic amount of profit-taking on January 30, possibly indicating a looming meltdown in the asset.
- The average exchange funding rate reveals a slight increase in long vs. short positions, prior to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins yielded double-digit gains over the past month, recovering from the FTX-collapse induced meltdown. As cryptocurrency prices rallied, there was a significant increase in the supply of stablecoins in the market. On-chain metrics signaled a revival in Bitcoin after the prolonged bear market of 2022.
However, the recent shift in trader sentiment and data from derivatives exchanges signals the likelihood of a pullback in Bitcoin and altcoins in February.
Also read: Jim Cramer believes bulls could party on US Federal Reserve decision, here’s why Bitcoin could fall instead
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices could correct in the short-term according to these indicators
Bitcoin price rallied 40% since December 30, however, despite the massive spike in the asset’s price, social dominance, a key indicator of market health looks shaky, at close to 20% across top social media platforms.
BTC Social Dominance
The spike in Bitcoin price back to the $23,000 level occurred despite a lack of social discourse about the asset among market participants. Typically, this is considered an indicator of greed among traders who believe price can still go higher even if there isn’t much of a buzz around the asset.
The Bitcoin network noted a historic amount of profit taking on January 30, in line with the lack of social dominance and greed among market participants.
Ratio of On-Chain Transactions in Profit to Loss (BTC)
The spike in profit taking ended up in an immediate correction in Bitcoin price and the $23,000 level seems like a key resistance level for the asset on its journey to the $30,000 target. It remains to be seen where Bitcoin price will head when enough profit takers have shed their holdings above $23,000.
A sustained rally would require an influx of new capital into Bitcoin across exchanges and a reduction in profit-taking by large wallet investors. Currently the average trading returns for traders who acquired BTC 30-days ago is 10.6%.
Historically, pullbacks have typically occurred when 30-day profits for traders climbed above 15%. Thus, while this number remains below 15%, there is room for Bitcoin to continue its climb.
Derivatives traders show slight bullish bias, will this last in February?
The metric used to read whether traders are putting their money where their mouths are is the Average Exchange Funding Rate. After nearly 40% increase in Bitcoin market capitalization since the beginning of 2023, there is a mild long bias among derivatives traders.
Average Exchange Funding Rates
For most assets in the chart above, there are red bars (more long positions than short), however the difference remains slight. This means markets can move either way, and suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum prices could be shaped by the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting concluded on Wednesday.
Crypto traders are closely watching Jerome Powell’s speech to ascertain whether the US Federal Reserve will resume its hawkish bias after the January rally in equities and risk assets (cryptocurrencies). If the Fed’s stance is hawkish, market participants might shed their Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoin holdings in a knee-jerk reaction, pulling capital out of risk assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple primed for weakness on diverging momentum
XRP price rose 3% on January 31. The pullback in price comes one day after Ripple's largest red day of the month, as the bears flexed a 5% decline on January 30. Still, the bull surge may not have been enough to combat the bearish potential.
Hedera price could restart its 30% rally now that this has happened
Hedera price slipped to trade at $0.064 at the time of writing, bouncing off the immediate support level at $0.063. The altcoin has been stuck in the consolidation zone between $0.069 and $0.063 for a week now.
Ethereum Zhejiang testnet for staked ETH withdrawals set to go live ahead of Shanghai hard fork
Ethereum developers will be launching a new testnet on Wednesday, where users will be able to test one of the most important updates to the network. The Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4895 will be available to test on the Zhejiang testnet, which is also known as the staked ETH withdrawal EIP.
Terra Classic Price Prediction: Uptrend Exhaustion Written on LUNC
Terra Classic price is showing exhausted uptrend behavior as the digital currency is consolidating in the $0.0001700 zone. The congestion has been occurring for more than three weeks and is likely to resolve in a volatile thrust in either direction.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.