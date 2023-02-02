- Ethereum price enjoyed a 30% run in January 2023; it remains to be seen whether the altcoin will sustain its gains in February.
- The US Federal Reserve's reduced 25 bps rate hike and Powell’s dovishness seems to have been priced in, yielding 5.5% for ETH.
- Experts believe bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders has weakened significantly in past weeks, which could push ETH price lower.
Ethereum price rallied 5.5% overnight; in what could be a spillover of the altcoin's 30% gains in January. ETH continued yielding gains for holders in response to the outcome of the Fed’s February FOMC on Wednesday.
Whilst it had been widely expected that Fed board members would raise interest rates by a lower 25 bps hike, investors were surprised by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s declaration that "For the first time, we can declare that a deflationary process has begun," which suggested they were close to ending the tightening process.
Technical indicators signal a weakening bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders, a further factor that could drive ETH prices lower in February.
Also read: Mark Zuckerberg's META up 20% after earnings, can investors expect spillover effects in crypto's metaverse?
Ethereum holders' bullish sentiment is waning; can ETH sustain its rally?
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, had an impressive 30% price rally in January, alongside Bitcoin. Within 31 days, ETH wiped out losses from the FTX exchange crash of November. The price jump in the altcoin erased the losses from the unexpected implosion of the FTX exchange and the prolonged bear market of 2022.
Interestingly, profit-taking in Ethereum intensified on January 30, and ETH holders shed some (if not all) of their holdings in February. Experts argue that ETH's Aroon Indicator reveals a weakening of the bullish sentiment.
The Aroon indicator is a technical indicator used to identify trend changes and the strength of a trend. The idea is that strong uptrends will regularly see new highs, and strong downtrends will regularly see new lows. The indicator signals when this is happening.
The "Aroon up" line measures the strength of the uptrend, and the "Aroon down" line measures the strength of the downtrend. On the daily chart, the Aroon Indicator reveals that the bullish sentiment has weakened significantly in the past few weeks. The Aroon Up line was spotted at 21.43%.
ETH/USD price chart
Usually, when the Aroon Up line approaches zero, it suggests a weak uptrend and a distant recent high. This supports the narrative of a possible trend reversal in Ethereum.
Ethereum is currently riding the bullish sentiment from Powell’s dovish view and its strong rally in January. However, a decline below the support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1587.20 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
ETH/USDT 1D price chart
As seen in the chart above, Ethereum broke out of its multi-month downtrend from May in January 2023. The altcoin’s price climbed consistently, in an ascending broadening wedge, with a downward breakout target at B ($1,098.48) and an upward breakout target at C ($2,009.70), using veteran trader and analyst Thomas Bullkowski’s measure rule.
Ethereum’s 200-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are acting as key supports for the altcoin at $1,520.23 and $1,453.31. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,957 is a key resistance before Ethereum hits an upward breakout target of $2,009.70.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator currently reads 64.66, the RSI is therefore below the overbought zone at 70. This implies that there is room for a rally in Ethereum price, however the bearish divergence in RSI signals a weakening uptrend, similar to the conclusion from the Aroon indicator.
Traders need to be cautiously optimistic when adding to their ETH positions since there is a likelihood of a trend reversal in February 2023, while the short-term view remains bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?
Optimism (OP), MAGIC (MAGIC) and Stargate Finance (STG) are the top gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally of these altcoins can be attributed to the volatility generated by the interest rate decision and the Fed’s policy meeting that took place on Wednesday.
Fed remains hawkish with 25 bps hike, how will Bitcoin price react?
Bitcoin price plunged to its weekly low of $22,862 earlier today, as traders awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision. BTC has traded sideways in the 24-hours preceding the rate hike announcement.
Cardano price is looking to reclaim this level to mark a 17% rally and recover 4-month-old losses
Cardano price has been treading steadily upward, recovering the losses it endured over the last few months. The uptrend with ADA potentially heading toward $0.45 might differ.
ApeCoin Price Prediction: Has the downtrend already started?
ApeCoin price shows subtle cues to suggest that a downtrend move could occur. The possibility of a liquidation event should not be ruled out moving forward.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.