- Whale transactions are showing up on altcoin networks of Loopring, AAVE, DYDX and CRV, signaling volatility in these assets.
- Experts believe high volume transactions by whales are red flags that imply extreme exits or redistribution of altcoin holdings.
- AAVE and Loopring prices suffered a decline after the spike in whale activity.
Altcoin prices rallied in January 2023, the best performing month for cryptocurrencies since October 2021. Whales have increased their activity in altcoins Loopring (LRC), Aave (AAVE), DYDX and Curve (CRV).
A spike in whale activities could indicate a sell-off or an increase in volatility among altcoins.
Also read: Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Whale activity in altcoins raises red flags, here’s what it means for Loopring and AAVE
Altcoins rallied in the beginning of 2023, doubling their market capitalization and yielding massive gains for holders. Interestingly, large wallet investors have increased their activity in altcoins Loopring, Aave, DYDX and Curve. In these four altcoins, experts have noted the highest activity by whales.
While whale activity is typically correlated with a sell-off or redistribution of tokens, it is a red flag if the altcoin’s price drops. Loopring price yielded 113% gains for holders in the past month. Over the last 48 hours, the number of whale transactions exceeding $100,000 in value have exploded on the Loopring (LRC) network.
With the spike in whale transactions, LRC chart shows minor signs of correction. LRC price is down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.
Whale transactions on Loopring v. price
Whale activity in Aave is not quite on the level of Loopring. After a 65% price rally in AAVE throughout January, there have three large whale transaction spikes over the past two weeks. The largest one coincided with a local top in AAVE price. Experts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment consider this a red flag.
AAVE Whale transaction spike coincides with local price top
The largest spike in whale transactions on January 16 coincides with a local top in AAVE price as seen in the chart above.
Whale transaction spike on CRV indicates local price top
While Curve noted 128 whale transactions recently, this spike is not as high as the one seen in January. Despite that, experts believe on Curve, whale transaction spikes have consecutively coincided with short-term price tops four times in a row. This makes whale transaction spike a reliable indicator for a price top in CRV.
Whale transaction count in CRV (>$100,000)
On CRV, whales are known to take profits and exit local tops. An increase in activity by large wallet investors therefore helps traders decide whether to reallocate their portfolio holdings or accumulate more of the altcoin. In case of CRV, rise in whale transactions is an opportunity to take profits and exit before the dip.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: The market bottom no one wants to call
Cardano price continues to make gains in the crypto market, as the smart contract has risen 70% since January 1, reaching a new uptrend high at $0.4138. Despite the skeptical market sentiment for risk assets, Cardano’s Price action remains unfazed.
Algorand Price Prediction: Bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is showing an applaudable amount of strength to start the month of February. The scalable blockchain token could rally an additional 25% if market conditions are met.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO at a crossroads
Crypto.com price has been trading within a 10% range for nearly two weeks. The $0.08 barrier has consistently acted as resistance, and the mid-$0.07 has acted as support. The coiling range has yet to make a decision on which way it will resolve.
Terra Classic Price Analysis: Ray Dalio’s outright negativity on crypto existence is bad PR for LUNC
Terra Classic (LUNC) could only book roughly a 1.4% gain on the back of the Federal Reserve meeting from late Wednesday, which triggered upswings in all risk asset classes. The biggest winner of the evening was EUR/USD, as it traded over 1% higher and broke 1.10 to the upside.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.