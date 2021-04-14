- Chiliz price has been consolidating in a bullish flag, indicating a breakout soon.
- A decisive close above the flag hints at a 95% upswing to $1.
- A bearish scenario might evolve if CHZ drops below $0.39 for an extended period.
Chiliz price reveals a tremendous bullish opportunity that could see it nearly double. However, a decisive breakout from a critical level will decide if CHZ bulls will seize this opportunity.
Chiliz price on the verge of incredible gains
Chiliz price is currently trading above $0.5 inside a bullish continuation pattern known as a bull flag. Such a technical formation has an initial burst of CHZ’s market value, referred to as the flagpole. This move is followed by a calm where the asset usually forms a downward sloping channel known as the flag.
A decisive close above the flag’s upper boundary at $0.523 will signal the start of a 94% bull rally. Chiliz price target at $1.01 is obtained by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point.
If the sellers fail to restrict the bullish reign, CHZ price could extend to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension at $1.61.
CHZ/USDT 12-hour chart
As portrayed by IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, the upswing will not be a cakewalk since the underwater investors are stacked against the bulls.
Roughly 12,400 addresses that purchased 946 million CHZ tokens in the range of $0.49 to $0.53 are “Out of the Money.” Hence, any short-term buying pressure will face equal force in the opposite direction from investors who might want to break even.
Therefore, a rejection at any of these levels will likely send the Chiliz price crashing toward the relatively small support zones.
Chiliz IOMAP chart
The bearish trend will erupt if the sellers drag the Chiliz price below the $0.39 level as it would represent a move below the flag formation.
In that case, CHZ could initially drop 13% to $0.345, the first line of defense. Breaching this would send the cryptocurrency toward the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at $0.24.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
Theta to embark on 57% upswing shortly
Theta price shows the formation of a bullish pennant that forecasts a 57% upswing to $20.22. A decisive candlestick close above the pennant formation at $12.84 signals the start of this rally. The Bollinger Bands indicator forecasts a volatile move after a prolonged squeeze.
Ethereum price surges to record high ahead of Berlin upgrade and Coinbase direct listing
Ethereum recorded yet another record high, reaching $2,340. An analyst suggested that Ether price could surge by another 500%, given Ethereum’s fundamentals. Berlin upgrade and Coinbase direct listing could also positively impact Ethereum price.
Enjin Coin edges closer to 40% surge
Enjin Coin price shows temporary retracement after the Coinbase announcement hype fades away. Accumulation of buyers around the MRI’s breakout line at $3.15 could spark another bull rally. A breakdown of the $2.46 support barrier could invalidate the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.