Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ must conquer this level to see 40% breakout

- The Chiliz price is contained inside a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces some resistance ahead but has significant bullish momentum behind it.
- The TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the daily chart.
The Chiliz price had a massive rebound from a critical support level at $0.38, climbing by 30% in the past three days. CHZ faces another key resistance level before a potential breakout toward $0.74.
Chiliz price aims for new leg up above $0.50
On the 12-hour chart, Chiliz has formed a descending parallel channel that can be drawn by connecting the lower highs and lower lows with two parallel trend lines. The nearest resistance level is the 50 SMA at $0.51.
CHZ/USD 12-hour chart
Bulls need to push the Chiliz price above the 50 SMA first to get to $0.57, which is the upper boundary of the parallel channel. A breakout above this point should drive CHZ toward $0.65 initially and up to $0.75 in the longer term.
CHZ/USD daily chart
To add even more credence to the bullish outlook, the TD Sequential indicator presented a buy signal on April 8 on the daily chart, which has not been invalidated yet. To stop this signal from confirming, bears need to drive the Chiliz price below the low of $0.436.
A breakdown from this key point can quickly push CHZ down to the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.394 and the 50-day SMA at $0.355. The 100-day SMA support level is all the way down at $0.19 as CHZ has not formed many support points on the way up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin adoption takes off as institutions continue to jump on the digital currency bandwagon. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel labels BTC as China’s “Financial Weapon” against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin price could be due for a massive move as key on-chain metrics reset and others turn bullish.
XRP price shows that business is good for Ripple despite US legal uncertainty
Ripple partner Novatti went live earlier today, generating cross-border transactions to the Philippines. The initial focus of this partnership is to target remittances between Australia and the Southeast Asian region.
Zilliqa aims for $0.26 as the odds flip in favor of the bulls
Zilliqa price is contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. It intends to establish a higher low and confirm an uptrend. ZIL must stay above a crucial support level to see a potential 27% upswing.
Elrond introduces ORAO Network to ecosystem
Elrond price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset defended a crucial support trend line and aims for a significant rebound. Elrond will use the ORAO Network to feed smart contracts onto its platform.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.