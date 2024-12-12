- Chainlink price surges around 15% on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021.
- The rally was fueled by the Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial purchase of 41,335 LINK tokens worth $1 million on Thursday.
- Chainlink announced a partnership with Emirates NBD banking group, and Link’s CCIP launched on the Ronin network on Wednesday.
- The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, targeting a three-year high of $38.
Chainlink (LINK) price extends its gains, rallying more than 15% on Thursday and reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021. The main reasons behind the rally are the purchase of $1 million worth of LINK tokens by the Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty, as well as announcements such as the partnership with Emirates NBD banking group and the launch of Link’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on the Ronin network.
The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, targeting a three-year high of $38.
Why is Chainlink going up today?
Chainlink price extends gains by more than 15% on Thursday after surging almost 38% last week. The main reasons for the recent price surge are:
- First, World Liberty Financial (WFLI) multisig wallet spent $1 million to buy 41,335 LINK on Thursday, according to Lookonchain data. This wallet had also purchased Ethereum (ETH) and Aave (AAVE). Following the news, LINK price rallied more than 20%.
Trump's World Liberty(@worldlibertyfi) is buying $ETH, $LINK and $AAVE!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 12, 2024
In the past 9 hours, the World Liberty Multisig wallet spent 10M $USDC to buy 2,631 $ETH at $3,801, 1M $USDC to buy 41,335 $LINK at $24.2, and 1M $USDC to buy 3,357 $AAVE at $297.8.https://t.co/mtD0c2tvvo pic.twitter.com/B11KvcwRJQ
- Secondly, banking group Emirates NBD announced on Wednesday that Chainlink became a fifth council member of its Digital Asset Lab.
.@EmiratesNBD_AE—a ~$260B AUM banking group in the MENAT region—welcomes Chainlink to its Digital Asset Lab Council.— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 11, 2024
The #Chainlink standard will help support the adoption of digital assets in the region via verifiable data & cross-chain interoperability.https://t.co/BRDeEUkouh pic.twitter.com/2awY1RxLtI
- Third, Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) went live on the Ronin network, a leading Web3 gaming ecosystem. The CCIP bridge lanes between Ethereum, Ronin and Base allow users to transfer select tokens between these ecosystems. This also lays a foundation to enable more lanes and even more chains.
#Chainlink CCIP is now officially live on @Ronin_Network, a leading Web3 gaming ecosystem, as the network's canonical cross-chain infra.— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 11, 2024
As voted by the Ronin community during a competitive bridge selection process, all assets bridged via Ronin Bridge are now migrating to CCIP. https://t.co/zWeP4UQEwU pic.twitter.com/FjGxmx3rUa
- Lastly, on Tuesday, Coinbase’s Project Diamond integrated the Chainlink standard to accelerate digital asset adoption. Institutions can leverage Chainlink to manage the full lifecycle of tokenized assets on the Project Diamond platform.
.@coinbase’s Project Diamond integrates the Chainlink standard to accelerate digital asset adoption.— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 10, 2024
Institutions will be able to leverage Chainlink to manage the full lifecycle of tokenized assets on the Project Diamond platform.https://t.co/wTkQEphaQt pic.twitter.com/S2BYy7NWCH
Technical Outlook: LINK could extend rally towards $38
Chainlink’s weekly chart shows that price action broke decisively above $21.54 last week, a level that aligns with the 50% price retracement level drawn from the November 2021 high of $38.31 to the June 2023 low of $4.76. As of this week, it found support and bounced off the $21.54, and on Thursday, it trades higher around $27.72.
If LINK continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally to retest its November 2021 high of $38.31.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart reads at 77, signaling extremely overbought conditions and suggesting an increasing risk of a correction. Traders should be cautious when adding to their long positions because the chances of a price pullback are increasing.
Still, the RSI is quite stable, so there is also the possibility that the rally continues and the indicator edges further up or remains within the overbought level. A clear sell signal would occur if the RSI decisively exited overbought territory.
LINK/USDT weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP could rally to $4.75 despite rising profit-taking among investors
Ripple's XRP continued its rally on Wednesday as it looks to test the upper boundary of a key flag channel. Following the recent price rise, investors booked profits worth nearly $800 million while options traders bet on the remittance-based token hitting the $5 mark.
Caroline Crenshaw's renomination vote postponed, as crypto industry pays keen attention on voting procedures
The Senate vote on Wednesday regarding the reappointment of Securities & Exchange Commission Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has been postponed due to a clash with procedural rules following a shift in the initial schedule.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
Bitcoin reclaims $100K following release of US CPI data for November
Bitcoin surged above $100K on Wednesday following the release of the US November Consumer Price Index data, which came in line with expectations at 2.7%. Crypto investors quickly reacted to the report as market participants now anticipate that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points next week.
Bitcoin: Long-awaited $100K milestone meets profit taking
Bitcoin ends the working week hovering around $98,000 after a very volatile Thursday when it surpassed the $100K milestone and underwent a sharp correction. Strong institutional demand, whale accumulation, and the choice of a pro-crypto figure to lead the US SEC fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.