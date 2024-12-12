- Trump’s World Liberty multisig wallet spends $12 million buying Ethereum, Chainlink and AAVE.
- ETH price increased 2% following the purchase, while LINK and AAVE rally more than 20%.
- The move follows the recent announcement in November that World Liberty is adopting Chainlink and AAVE for its DeFi platform.
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform, World Liberty Financial (WFLI), spent $12 million on Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Aave (AAVE) on Thursday, sparking a 2% rise in ETH and over 20% rallies in LINK and AAVE.
In November, WFLI already announced the integration of Chainlink and Aave into its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Donal Trump’s company crypto buying spree
According to Lookonchain data on Thursday, Trump’s World Liberty Financial multisig wallet spent a total of $12 million USDC stablecoin in purchasing $10 million to buy 2,631 ETH, $1 million to buy 41,335 LINK and $1 million to buy 3,357 AAVE.
Trump's World Liberty(@worldlibertyfi) is buying $ETH, $LINK and $AAVE!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 12, 2024
In the past 9 hours, the World Liberty Multisig wallet spent 10M $USDC to buy 2,631 $ETH at $3,801, 1M $USDC to buy 41,335 $LINK at $24.2, and 1M $USDC to buy 3,357 $AAVE at $297.8.https://t.co/mtD0c2tvvo pic.twitter.com/B11KvcwRJQ
ETH price increased by 2% following the news, while LINK and AAVE rallied more than 20% in the early European session on Thursday.
ETH, LINK and AAVE chart. Source: CoinGecko
On November 14, WLFI announced that it would adopt the Chainlink standard for on-chain data and cross-chain connectivity as a secure way to bring DeFi into the next mass adoption stage.
We're excited to announce that we are adopting the @chainlink standard for onchain data and cross-chain connectivity as a secure way to bring DeFi into the next stage of mass adoption. https://t.co/KBJmSplT9e— WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) November 14, 2024
Moreover, on November 27, the platform’s DAO proposed deploying a World Liberty Financial Aave v3 instance on Ethereum Mainnet. This development would bring over-collateralized borrowing & lending to more users in DeFi.
New Proposal Alert!— WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) November 26, 2024
We’ve just published a proposal for deploying a World Liberty Financial Aave v3 instance on Ethereum Mainnet. This will bring seamless over-collateralized borrowing & lending to more users in DeFi!
Check it out on the governance forum and share your…
