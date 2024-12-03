- Chainlink price trades slightly down on Tuesday after rallying more than 33% the previous day.
- Chainlink announced on Monday a partnership with 21x for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system.
- On-chain data suggest further gains ahead as LINK’s daily trading volume and the number of active addresses reach record levels.
Chainlink (LINK) price trades slightly down around $25.50 on Tuesday following a 33% rally that was spurred by its partnership with Frankfurt-based fintech 21X for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system. The technical outlook and on-chain metrics suggest further gains ahead, as LINK’s daily trading volume and the number of active addresses reach record levels.
Chainlink announces partnership with 21X
Chainlink announced on Monday that Frankfurt-based fintech company 21X would adopt the Chainlink standard, adding to the project’s growing list of partnerships and integrations. This announcement led Chainlink prices to rally more than 33% on Monday.
“We’re excited to announce Europe’s first tokenized securities trading & settlement system—21X,” said Chainlink in its Twitter post on Monday.
We're excited to announce Europe’s first tokenized securities trading & settlement system—21X (@tradeon21x)—is adopting the #Chainlink standard.— Chainlink (@chainlink) December 2, 2024
Price Feeds will underpin 21X’s trading engine & CCIP will connect it to assets across the onchain economy: https://t.co/ACGrBKuduL pic.twitter.com/BYKSBGUFp8
LINK’s on-chain metrics show bullish outlook
Delving deeper into the on-chain metrics supports LINK’s bullish outlook. Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which tracks network activity over time, rose from 4,999 on Sunday to 138,851 on Tuesday, the highest level since mid-January 2023. This indicates that demand for LINK’s blockchain usage is increasing, which bodes well for Chainlink’s price outlook.
Chainlink’s daily active addresses chart. Source: Santiment
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the LINK’s chain. Token Terminal’s data shows that LINK’s daily trading volume reached $12.15 billion on Monday, the highest daily volume so far this year.
LINK daily trading volume chart. Source: Token Terminal
Chainlink Price Forecast: Bulls eye $38
Chainlink price surged 5.6% last week, closing above the ascending trendline drawn by connecting multiple weekly high levels from early November 2021. At the start of this week, the upward trend extended, rallying 36.5% until Tuesday, breaking above the weekly resistance of $22.56.
If LINK price continues to increase, it could extend the rally by 54% to retest its November 2021 high of $38.31.
The weekly chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 73, trading slightly above its overbought level of 70. Traders should be cautious because the chances of a price pullback are increasing. Still, the RSI is still pointing upwards, so there is the possibility that the rally continues and the indicator remains above the overbought level.
LINK/USDT weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's XRP extends monthly gains above 400% in quest for new all-time high, key metrics to keep tabs on
Ripple's XRP continued its rally with a 25% surge on Monday, stretching its monthly gains to over 430%. Following the recent uptrend, the remittance-based token now ranks #3 among top cryptocurrencies despite witnessing a mix of bullish and somewhat bearish investor actions in the past few days.
Crypto market review November: Bitcoin dominance dropped as altcoins Ethereum, XRP record massive gains
The crypto market witnessed a surge in its market cap in November, rising to $3.6 trillion. Bitcoin dominance dropped to 57% as altcoins rallied, suggesting a potential alt season is imminent. USDT stablecoin supply rose to a high of $133.4 billion in November, fueling the bull run.
Crypto Today: BTC halts at $98K, Microstrategy buys again as XRP, XMR, DASH emerge top gainers
Bitcoin price failed another attempt at breaching the $100,000 mark on Monday, as investors’ attention remains skewed towards the altcoin markets. Despite another large purchase from Microstrategy, Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin all outperformed BTC within the daily timeframe.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see a new all-time high as SEC may approve staking in ETH ETFs
Ethereum is down 2% on Monday after seeing a rejection near a key descending trendline resistance. However, ETH could rally to a new all-time high if it overcomes this resistance and sees an interest surge from the Securities & Exchange Commission potentially approving staking within Ethereum exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.