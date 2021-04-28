- Chainlink price strength puts bulls back on the bandwagon.
- LINK/BTC ratio shaping a bullish cup-with-handle pattern.
- IOMAP data reveals 74% of addresses are in the money, offering a firm source of support.
Chainlink price has rebounded to the descending channel’s upper trend line, wedging LINK into a corner just above the top of a price congestion range that began in February. Upside may be limited in the short-term as the altcoin consolidates in a tight range, but there is a high probability that the current situation will resolve to the upside.
Chainlink price bolstered by on-chain metric
A close look at the Intotheblock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data exposes a large number of in-the-money addresses beginning at $34.69 and extending down to $30.38, positioning LINK to withstand any short term selling pressure comfortably.
The 66.92k addresses owning 65.24 million LINK stands in contrast to the marginal amount of out-of-the-money addresses, putting Chainlink price in an optimal position to absorb some selling before quickly breaking through the descending channel’s upper trend line.
LINK IOMAP data
LINK/BTC price pattern points to a window of opportunity for Chainlink speculators
Relative strength is fundamental to generating alpha, and how a cryptocurrency trades against BTC reveals when those windows of outperformance may emerge. Currently, LINK/BTC is shaping the handle of a bullish cup-with-handle pattern on the daily chart. If the pattern resolves to the upside and based on the measured move target, LINK will outperform BTC by almost 50% in the coming weeks or months.
It is not a far-fetched outlook for LINK/BTC considering the breakneck speed of projects adopting LINK’s decentralized oracle network to provide input on various external sources of data.
LINK/BTC daily chart
Chainlink price at a pivotal threshold in the road to overcoming topside trendline
A quick review of the 12-hour chart below emphasizes the delicate position of LINK in the charts. The digital token has been forced into a corner by the upper range of price congestion and the channel’s upper trend line.
Using the on-chain metrics mentioned above combined with the chart’s technicals, it is possible to deliver a mildly bullish outlook for Chainlink price, but maybe after some consolidation.
Resistance begins at the channel’s upper trend line at $37.19, followed by the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the August-September 2020 correction at $40.53. The significant resistance is at the topside trend line beginning in 2019 and running through 2020 high, and most recently, the February high. It currently sits at $46.30, just below the 161.8% extension of the February crash at $46.76.
LINK/USD 12-hour chart
With the IOMAP data showing broad support down to $30.38, LINK should not decline beyond the intersection of the 50% retracement of the February crash at $32.68, the channel’s midline at $32.06, and the 100 twelve-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $31.87.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.