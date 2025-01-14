Chainlink Price Prediction: Whales acquire $20M in LINK as XRP, DOGE lead market recovery

- Chainlink price reclaimed the $20 territory on Tuesday, rising 10% in 24 hours and halting a rut of 24% losses from last week.
- Traders are leaning towards crypto projects with close links to the incoming Trump administration, including DOGE and XRP.
- Chainlink’s top 100 holders acquired 1.3 million LINK tokens during the recent price dip
- Chainlink connects offline data to on-chain oracle feeds, positioning it to benefit from the mainstream adoption of US-based blockchain projects.
Chainlink price edged towards the $20 territory on Tuesday, racing into a 10% surge as the crypto market received a major boost ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. On-chain data shows whale investors have been buying the dip while the crypto price declined over the past week. Is LINK on the verge of a major price breakout?
Chainlink price retests $20 as Trump inauguration boosts crypto market sentiment
Chainlink’s price surged on Tuesday, tracking the broader rally in the cryptocurrency market as sentiment soared ahead of Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration on January 20.
With just a week to go, the anticipation of pro-crypto policies from the incoming administration—such as the proposed zero-tax on United States (US)-based crypto projects and the expected approval of altcoin ETFs—has spurred optimism in the market following a volatile start to the week.
Crypto traders have turned their attention to assets with strong ties to the incoming administration, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP). Both saw notable gains: DOGE jumped 7% and XRP gained 6% within the 24-hour period. However, Chainlink (LINK) outperformed the pack, securing its place as one of the market’s top performers.
Chainlink Price Action | LINK/USDT
As shown in the chart above, Chainlink’s price spiked by 10% in the last 24 hours, climbing from $17.80 to reclaim the $20 mark as of press time.
The surge underscores the growing confidence in the project, which plays a critical role in connecting off-chain data to on-chain oracle feeds.
With Trump’s policies set to boost mainstream adoption of blockchain projects in the US, Chainlink stands to benefit significantly from the current bullish tailwinds.
If this sentiment continues to build in the days before Trump’s inauguration, LINK’s price could see additional upside.
Whales acquired 1.3 million LINK despite the recent market dip
The upturn in LINK prices on Tuesday has been primarily attributed to positive shifts in market sentiment ahead of Trump’s inauguration.
However, a closer look at the Chainlink on-chain transactions data reveals that whale investors were accumulating significant amounts of LINK tokens during the market dip last week.
Santiment’s chart, shown below, tracks the balances held by the top 1,000 largest wallets on the Chainlink blockchain network.
Chainlink Top 1,000 Holders Balances vs. LINK Price | Source: Santiment
As illustrated in the chart, the holdings of Chainlink’s largest 1,000 wallets increased from 679 million LINK to 680.3 million LINK between January 8 and Monday.
Despite a 24% drop in LINK prices during this period, whales collectively spent approximately $26 million to acquire 1.3 million LINK tokens.
This large-scale accumulation by whales during a market dip signals that the network's largest investors view the recent crypto market downtrend as a temporary phase.
Beyond that, such large whale accumulation during a market sell-off often serves to absorb excess supply, creating conditions for a potential price breakout once market sentiment shifts.
Hence, the whales’ accumulation of $26 million worth of LINK last week partly explains why Chainlink's price outperformed assets like XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) as the broader crypto market rebounded on Tuesday.
Chainlink Price Forecast: Close above $21.5 could spark a $25 breakout
Chainlink (LINK) currently trades at $20.28, recovering 4.86% in the last session.
The chart reveals key dynamics, including a notable 13-bar correction and probabilities for reversal versus continuation, that provide critical insight into LINK's next move.
Recent whale accumulation of $26 million further bolsters bullish sentiment.
The 13-bar correction, spanning nearly seven days, saw LINK drop 24.05%, reflecting intense selling pressure and testing investor confidence.
However, the swift rebound, marked by a bullish reversal at $20.36, signals that buyers are reclaiming control.
This level serves as a crucial pivot point, and LINK is currently attempting to consolidate above it.
Chainlink Price Forecast | LINKUSDT
The continuation probability of 81.43% indicates a strong likelihood of LINK maintaining its upward trajectory.
This figure highlights that momentum favors a breakout scenario, particularly if LINK closes above $21.50, the next significant resistance.
On the downside, the lingering effects of the correction could still pressure LINK’s price. Failure to hold above $20.36 could see LINK revisiting $20.08 or potentially falling to $19.76, reflecting residual bearish sentiment.
However, with volume climbing to 8.15 million on green candles, the recovery appears supported by growing market interest, suggesting buyers have the upper hand for now.
If LINK breaks $21.50, a rally to $25 becomes the primary target, reigniting hopes for a broader bullish breakout
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano: What does $90M Open Interest surge mean for ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price edges higher and rebounds above $1 on Wednesday as bullish speculation around Trump’s upcoming inauguration boosts markets after a volatile start to January.
Trump plans pro-crypto executive order on day one
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order supporting cryptocurrency regulations on his first day in office, according to the Washington Post.
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto holdings loss over $4.8 million
Donald Trump-backed DeFi platform World Liberty Financial (WFLI) faces a $4.84 million loss in its crypto holdings due to the recent market correction, according to Lookonchain data.
Confident XRP fuels crypto optimism
The cryptocurrency market has gained 3% in the last 24 hours to reach the $3.40 trillion level, which has been the centre of the range for the last four weeks. This was a key resistance level at the end of December.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.