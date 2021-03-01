Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK on the brink of 36% retreat as network eyes higher scalability and decentralization

- Chainlink is getting ready for a massive breakdown amid the formation of a descending triangle.
- The network is looking forward to the next step in scalability with the launch of Off-Chain Reporting.
- The IOMAP reveals increased resistance ahead of LINK, which adds weight to the retracement.
- The MACD supports a bullish outlook suggesting that bulls still have a chance to take control of the trend.
Chainlink seems to have found formidable support following the persistent retreat from highs around $36. Buyer congestion at $22 has played a key role in the ongoing recovery. However, with the formation of a descending triangle pattern, LINK is looking forward to a significant breakdown.
Chainlink is working toward the Oracle network upgrade
Chainlink has announced the development of an Off-Chain Reporting (OCR). The protocol will improve the existing Oracle network, the FluxAgrregator model and increase decentralization and scalability. According to the developers:
All nodes communicate using a peer-to-peer network. During the communication process, a lightweight consensus algorithm is run, in which every single node reports its price observation and signs it. A single, aggregate transaction is then transmitted, saving a significant amount of gas.
Chainlink is vulnerable to declines
Chainlink is trading at the apex of a descending triangle. This pattern usually gives a bearish impulse and suggests that LINK may be heading into a 36% downswing to $15. The triangle is a continuation pattern suggesting that the live price feed Oracle token will drop further.
Note that the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is likely to slice through the 200 SMA, bringing to light a death cross. Realize that the death cross is a bearish pattern formed when a shorter-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average. In other words, this pattern would add credence to the bearish outlook.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock reveals that recovery back to the all-time high at $36 will not come easy, especially with the swelling resistance ahead of LINK. The region between $27 and $28 is the most robust seller congestion zone, where nearly 4,000 addresses had previously bought around 21.4 million LINK.
On the flip side, the same model highlights support above $20, suggesting that Chainlink could be stuck in consolidation before another major move. The most significant support runs from $21 to $22. Here, approximately 11,000 addresses had previously bought roughly 22.5 million LINK.
Chainlink IOMAP chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is important to realize that there are instances when the descending triangle results in a bullish impulse. Buyers need to double-down their effort and purpose to break above $30, bringing Chainlink out of the woods. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows that a bullish uptrend is building.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC prepares for a 30% jump inside bullish chart pattern
BTC/USD drops from the intraday high near $46,000 to currently around $45,100 during early Monday. Even so, the crypto major keeps bounce off 200-bar SMA, marked during the weekend, while also staying inside a bullish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bulls prepare for a bumpy road, $0.47 be the key hurdle
XRP/USD eases from an intraday high of $0.4258 to currently around 0.4216 during early Monday. Even so, the altcoin keeps the bounce off short-term horizontal support while flashing 1.5% gains on a day. One-month-long ascending trend line adds to the support.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA looks to correct toward $1.1 after renewing record highs
Cardano climbed to a new all-time high of $1.4850 on Saturday but lost its bullish momentum. At the moment, ADA is trading around $1.25, losing around 5% on a daily basis. RSI indicator on the daily chart stays in the overbought territory.
Ethereum bears eye $1,200 as price remains below key resistance
Ethereum traded in a relatively tight range on Saturday and closed the day in the positive territory but came in under strong selling pressure on Sunday. As of writing, ETH was trading at $1,356, losing 7% and 28% on a daily and weekly basis, respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.