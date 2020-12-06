- Chainlink will plummet to $11 if it closes the day under the 200 SMA on the 4-hour chart.
- The TD Sequential indicator might print a sell signal on the weekly chart in the coming week to confirm the freefall.
Chainlink has been trading within a descending parallel channel since the beginning of December. The channels’ upper boundary continues to hinder growth while the lower limit assisted in mitigating the losses.
Meanwhile, LINK has slipped under the 200 Simple Moving Average and is likely to test the channel’s middle boundary. A massive breakdown might come into the picture if Chainlink dives under the descending channel.
Chainlink downside eyes $11
The Relative Strength Index confirms the bearish outlook after abandoning the recovery mission slightly under the midline. Declines are likely to catch momentum if the RSI slides closer to the oversold area.
On the other hand, closing the day under the 200 SMA as well as the channel’s middle boundary will add weight to the impending breakdown. The most significant blow would be to trade below the channel, which might call for more sell orders, leading to freefall to $11 (November’s support).
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator is likely to present a sell signal on the weekly chart in the coming week. The call to sell will come in a green nine candlestick. In July, the previous sell signal saw Chainlink fall massively from $20 to the support at $7.2. If validated, LINK’s impending breakdown might overshoot the support at $11 and dive significantly under $10.
LINK/USD weekly chart
The bearish picture would be invalidated on the upside if Chainlink closed the day above the 200 SMA. A break past the channels’ upper boundary will place the decentralized oracle live price feed token to price levels above $16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin price is about to crash
Bitcoin is changing hands around $19,000. The pioneer digital currency lost over 1% in the past 24 hours; however, it is still in the green zone on a week-to-week basis. BTC celebrated the beginning of the first winter month with a new all-time high at $19,915.
XTZ massive takeoff to $3 is in the offing
Tezos is trading at $2.4 following an impressive recovery from the recently established support at $2.16. The breakdown necessitated the upswing at the beginning of December from a price level of around $2.6.
Renowned analyst affirms Uniswap price is poised to skyrocket by more than 133%
Uniswap is up 5% in the last 24 hours despite rejection from levels above $4. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token seeks higher support before resuming the uptrend, likely to lead to a 133% rally in the near term.
Crypto market bull-run brakes ahead of the weekend magic
The cryptocurrency market is painted in green, apart from a few crypto assets like Polkadot, Uniswap, Yearn.Finance and Huobi Token. Bitcoin is up a subtle 0.9% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum is trading 2.3% higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.