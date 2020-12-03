Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK about to jump above $15 as on-chain metrics show stable support

- Chainlink is vulnerable to price swings as the price is ready to break from a triangle pattern.
- LINK is poised for a 31% growth, provided that the price clears $15.
Chainlink (LINK) is hovering at $14. The fifth-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $5.5 billion has gained 2.5% in the recent 24 hours and over 12% on a week-to-week basis.
LINK bottomed at $11.27 on November 26 and has been recovering steadily ever since. Moreover, both technical and on-chain metrics imply that the coin has potential to retest $15 amid growing bullish momentum.
LINK poised for a strong recovery
From the short-term point of view, LINK is moving inside a symmetrical triangle. This pattern is characterized by two trend lines connecting a series of beaks and bottoms. Usually, it indicates a state of uncertainty on the market and serves as a precursor for sharp price swings in the direction of the imminent breakout.
LINK 1-hour chart
If the downside trend line creating the upper boundary of the triangle gives way, LINK may extend the recovery towards $20. This target represents a 31% price increase, determined by measuring the distance between the widest point of the triangle and the potential breakout point.
However, based on IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, over 14,000 addresses previously purchased over 3 million LINK tokens between $14.43 and $14.85, meaning that this barrier has the potential to slow down the upside momentum and push the price back inside the range.
LINK In/Out of the Money Around Price
On the other hand, LINK sits on top of strong support below the current price. Over 9,500 addresses bought nearly 17 million LINK tokens on approach to $13.5. Even if the mentioned barrier is cleared, the bears will still have a hard time pushing the price through a thick layer of buy orders that go all the way down to $11.28, the recent bottom. If this area is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $9.4, which is a measure downside target of the symmetrical triangle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dow Jones to release cryptocurrency indexes next year
It seems that the S&P Dow Jones Indices is the latest company to join the cryptocurrency craze. It plans to launch indices for more than 550 of the top traded coins and clients will be able to work with them to create customized indices.
Ethereum price moves out of no-trade zone but faces massive supply barrier ahead
ETH/USD has settled above $600 and extended the recovery towards $611 on Thursday after a period of range-bound trading. The second-largest digital asset has hit the intraday high at $615 and gained over 2% in the past 24 hours.
XLM to regain lost ground, technicals show 7% move in sight
Stellar (XLM) hit the all-time high at $0.2337 on November 25 amid a significant bullish trend on the cryptocurrency markets and has been drifting down ever since.
Yearn Finance building a DeFi empire to replace traditional banks
Yearn.Finance is a DeFi project with the most expensive native token in the industry. At the time of writing, one YFI could cost you more than $29,000, which is still relatively cheap compared to its all-time high reached $44,00 on September 12.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.