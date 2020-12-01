Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK sits on top of a critical support level that may allow it to rebound to $17

Chainlink price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel, trading right in the middle.

The breakdown or breakout of this pattern will determine the future of LINK.

Chainlink is the 7th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $5.4 billion, aiming to surpass Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, which both have less than $6 billion. LINK bulls and bears wait for a clear breakout or breakdown from an ascending parallel channel formed on the 4-hour chart.

Chainlink price sits in a no-trade zone

On the 4-hour chart, LINK has established an ascending parallel channel with the upper trendline at around $17 and the lower boundary at $12. Currently, Chainlink price is right in the middle of the pattern.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

Rebounding from the middle of the ascending channel would drive Chainlink price to the top at around $17. On the other hand, if bulls fail to hold the middle trendline, LINK can quickly drop to the lower boundary at $12.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

The most likely bearish scenario would be an initial drop followed by a potential re-test of the middle trendline into a final dip towards $12. Additionally, it seems that the TD Sequential indicator is on the verge of presenting a sell signal on the 12-hour chart.

LINK/USD 4-hour and 12-hour charts

On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential already presented a sell signal earlier on Tuesday that got validated, which adds credence to the potential upcoming signal on the 12-hour chart.