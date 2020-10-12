Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK must break through this resistance for the ultimate rally to $13

Chainlink bullish outlook eyes $13, but first, the 50-day SMA resistance must come out of the way.

Chainlink continues to expand its price reference feed service in support of the DeFi ecosystem.

Chainlink recently embarked on its upward trend following a period of continued downward price action. Support established at $7.2 assisted buyers to regain balance and control of the price. A reversal from the first week of October has seen the decentralized oracle token step above several key levels like $9, $10 and $11. In the meantime, LINK/USD is doddering slightly above $11 amid a developing bullish momentum.

Chainlink smart contract utility on the rise

Chainlink has become a household name in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. A newly launched oracle, BNB/USD, has expanded developers' scope as they can now create more BNB DeFi markets. According to a recent Tweet, Chainlink is "continuously adding new price feeds so developers can quickly and securely build next-generation DeFi products."

Chainlink impending rally to $13

The price reference feed token broke above a descending parallel channel and the 100-day Simple Moving Average. Bullish building momentum is likely to pull the price to higher levels. The only significant obstacle is the 50-day SMA but once broken; it will pave the way for the much-awaited spike to $13.

LINK/USD daily chart

IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model confirms the 50-day SMA resistance level. For instance, the most robust resistance runs from $11.2 to $11.6. Here, nearly 3,000 addresses bought roughly 9.3 million LINK. If bulls gain the strength to push this hurdle into the rearview, Chainlink will quickly rally to $13.

Chainlink IOMAP model

On the downside, it is doubtful that a reversal from current price levels will explore the levels under $10. The model points to the most significant support from $10.22 - $10.6. Here, approximately 6,000 addresses purchased about 34.3 million LINK.

Since the beginning of October, the number of new addresses joining the network has been on a gradual growth pattern, perhaps the fuel behind the impressive price action posted. Unfortunately, IntoTheBlock's "Daily New Addresses" metric reveals a steady drop from roughly 2,000 addresses on October 9 to about 1,600 on October 11. If the decline continues, it may prove difficult for the bulls to support the bullish case to $13.

Chainlink new addresses chart

Looking at the other side of the picture

It is worth mentioning that if the 50-day SMA resistance remains intact, the bullish case to $13 will be invalidated. The decline in the new addresses joining the network could also contribute to the shrinking buying pressure. If the 100-day SMA support is shattered, LINK might resume the downtrend; the pullback could retest the support between $10.2 and $10.6.