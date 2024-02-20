Share:

Celestia price consolidation could lead to a quick 40% breakout rally soon.

Investors could get an opportunity to accumulate TIA at a discount before the uptrend kickstarts.

A 12-hour candlestick close below $18.23 will invalidate the bullish thesis for TIA.

Celestia (TIA) price shows signs that it is closer to triggering a rally. But there might be a dip before the TIA bulls kickstart an explosive move to the upside.

Celestia price ready to move

Celestia price action between January 15 and February 20 has resulted in a $13.88 to $20.33 range. Recently, however, TIA has been moving sideways above the daily support level at $18.23. Investors can expect the altcoin to sweep the range’s midpoint at $17.11, which could be a buying opportunity for sidelined buyers.

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) has already flipped negative and is hovering close to the zero level, indicating a struggle between the bulls and the bears. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also shows a similar, though uncertain, outlook; both indicators support a potential correction if it occurs.

Interestingly, the last time Celestia price flipped the range’s mean, it catalyzed a 22% move to the upside. So, a sweep of the mean level at $17.11 followed by a quick recovery could see TIA fly soon.

But the altcoin is unlikely to just stop around the range high of $20.33, it could potentially overcome this barrier and tag the 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level at $24.31. This move would constitute a 40% rally for TIA holders.

TIA/USDT 12-hour chart

On the other hand, if Celestia price fails to recover above $17.10, it will indicate weakness. If TIA flips this level into a resistance level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.

In such a case, TIA could crash nearly 9% and tag the next key swing low at $15.58.