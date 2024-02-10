Celestia Price Prediction: TIA consolidation could lead to 20% rally and new all-time highs

- Celestia price trades inside a range, extending from $13.88 to $20.33.
- A breakout above $20,33 could result in a 20% rally to a new all-time high at $24.31.
- Investors might get an opportunity to accumulate around the $18.22 support level.
- A breakdown of the range’s midpoint at $17.11 will invalidate the bullish outlook for TIA.
Celestia (TIA) price has been on an up-only trend since its launch on October 31, 2023. TIA has inflated by 908% in roughly 100 days and set up an all-time high at $20.91 on Friday. But more is around the corner for this altcoin if a few conditions are met.
Celestia price consolidation gets complex
Celestia price has been hovering inside the $13.88 to $20.33 range for more than two weeks. The recent flip of the range’s midpoint at $17.11 triggered a 22% rally that swept the range high and set an all-time high at $20.91 on February 9. But the subsequent twelve-hour candlesticks closed below the range low, adding a bit of doubt in holders’ minds.
Going forward, one of two outlooks could play out for TIA – A flip of the range high into a support floor and an extended rally to new all-time highs at 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level of $24.31 or rejection followed by a revisit of the range’s midpoint at $17.11.
Considering that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both suggesting a bullish phase, Celestia price is unlikely to undergo a steep correction. However, it may provide a buying opportunity at $18.23 before it attempts a flip $20.33.
TIA/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish market conditions, Bitcoin price is in a precarious position. A swift 5% correction could cause altcoins to drop double-digits easily. In such a case, if Celestia price produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below the range’s midpoint at $17.11, it will invalidate the bullish outlook for TIA.
In such a case, traders can expect Celestia price to sweep the range low at $13.88.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
