Celestia Price Prediction: TIA consolidation could lead to 20% rally and new all-time highs

Share:

Celestia price trades inside a range, extending from $13.88 to $20.33.

A breakout above $20,33 could result in a 20% rally to a new all-time high at $24.31.

Investors might get an opportunity to accumulate around the $18.22 support level.

A breakdown of the range’s midpoint at $17.11 will invalidate the bullish outlook for TIA.

Celestia (TIA) price has been on an up-only trend since its launch on October 31, 2023. TIA has inflated by 908% in roughly 100 days and set up an all-time high at $20.91 on Friday. But more is around the corner for this altcoin if a few conditions are met.

Also read: Celestia price tops out with a possible 10% correction for TIA before another buying opportunity

Celestia price consolidation gets complex

Celestia price has been hovering inside the $13.88 to $20.33 range for more than two weeks. The recent flip of the range’s midpoint at $17.11 triggered a 22% rally that swept the range high and set an all-time high at $20.91 on February 9. But the subsequent twelve-hour candlesticks closed below the range low, adding a bit of doubt in holders’ minds.

Going forward, one of two outlooks could play out for TIA – A flip of the range high into a support floor and an extended rally to new all-time highs at 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level of $24.31 or rejection followed by a revisit of the range’s midpoint at $17.11.

Considering that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both suggesting a bullish phase, Celestia price is unlikely to undergo a steep correction. However, it may provide a buying opportunity at $18.23 before it attempts a flip $20.33.

Also read: Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year

TIA/USDT 12-hour chart

Regardless of the bullish market conditions, Bitcoin price is in a precarious position. A swift 5% correction could cause altcoins to drop double-digits easily. In such a case, if Celestia price produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below the range’s midpoint at $17.11, it will invalidate the bullish outlook for TIA.

In such a case, traders can expect Celestia price to sweep the range low at $13.88.