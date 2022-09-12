Cardano is one of the largest proof-of-stake blockchains in the world in terms of market valuation according to a new White House energy report.

As the Vasil hard fork draws close, analysts predict a rally in Cardano.

If Cardano price crosses the critical $0.55 level, analysts expect sustained buying pressure to trigger ADA’s uptrend.

According to a new White House energy report, Cardano is one of the largest proof-of-stake blockchains in the crypto ecosystem. With the Vasil hard fork drawing close, analysts are bullish on Cardano price.

Cardano emerges as one of the largest proof-of-stake blockchains

A recent report issued by the White House aims to understand the impact of cryptocurrencies on climate change. The report revealed that Cardano is one of the largest proof-of-stake blockchains in the world, in terms of electricity consumption and market valuation.

The government is evaluating cryptocurrencies to identify reforms needed to implement to improve the cryptocurrency’s market impact on the environment. Cardano has an overall rank of 3, while it has claimed the number one spot among proof-of-stake blockchains.

The Vasil hard fork scheduled for September 22 is drawing close. If the event goes smoothly it is likely to fuel a bullish sentiment among holders. At least 25 cryptocurrency exchanges have indicated that they are ready.

One of the key requirements for the Cardano Vasil hard fork is that 75% of all blocks should be created by the latest version of the Vasil node. This number is now 94%, a green light for Cardano’s hard fork.

The ten largest decentralized applications in the cardano ecosystem are now ready for the mainnet, extending their support to the Vasil hard fork.

Analysts identify $0.55 level as the make or break point for Cardano

Rekha Chauhan, a leading crypto analyst believes the $0.55 level is critical to Cardano’s price trend. If the altcoin climbs under sustained buying pressure, it is likely to breach the critical level ahead of the Vasil hard fork. Bulls could take charge, fueling Cardano’s price rally and its uptrend.