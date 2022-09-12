- Bitcoin briefly hit the $22,000 level before retreating to the $21,700 level in the recent correction.
- Bloomberg analysts believe traders are awaiting US inflation data and a successful completion of the Ethereum Merge, before making a move.
- Analysts predict a comeback in Bitcoin price, identified a bullish engulfing candle in the BTC price chart.
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
Also read: Ethereum Merge could break the internet according to Preston Van Loon
Bitcoin price rally cools off ahead of CPI data
Bitcoin’s price scaled $22,000 briefly before retracing the $21,700 level. Analysts at Bloomberg believe Bitcon’s price trend can be explained by the anticipation surrounding the release of CPI data and the upcoming Merge.
Ethereum’s Merge and the transition to proof-of-stake is a milestone event in the crypto ecosystem. The community is likely to witness a change in the way Ethereum is created and a massive scale up in the ETH blockchain’s adoption. A hard fork is likely, according to Proof-of-Work supporters, this could result in an airdrop of PoW tokens for PoS holders.
The Merge and resulting consequences could therefore shift trader’s perspective in the crypto ecosystem. The release of CPI data and the Merge could therefore influence Bitcoin’s price. Inflation figures and the upgrade in the Ethereum ecosystem could result in volatility in Bitcoin price trend.
Higher than expected US inflation could harden traders’ expectations and result in a decline in Bitcoin price. Similarly, any roadblock or challenge faced by the Ethereum blockchain could hurt trader sentiment and result in decrease in capital inflow to the crypto ecosystem.
Analysts identifies bullish signal in BTC price chart
Phoenix Ashes, a pseudonymous crypto analyst evaluated the Bitcoin price chart and noted that there is no bullish divergence in sight. The analyst commented on Bitcoin’s price chart in a recent tweet:
We didn't get that bullish divergence, tho we came close— Phoenix (@Phoenix_Ash3s) September 11, 2022
Just like we did in 2019
What we do get is a bullish engulfing weekly candle
Just like we did in 2019
History still rhymes a whole damn lot $BTC #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/PZvtzJNqYZ
BraveNewCoin liquid index for Bitcoin
RektProof, a crypto trader argues that Bitcoin price could retrace lower, to the $18,600 level before its rally. The analyst has therefore identified two key areas of interest to open shorts. The $20,000 level and the $26,000 level are the two key points on Bitcoin’s price trend where the analyst expects a correction, therefore an opportunity for a short.
Bitcoin Perpetual Futures
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price could nosedive 20% as Avalanche bulls hit a ceiling
AVAX price attempted a recovery rally but failed to even retest a major hurdle at $22.43. A 12% sell-off is on the cards, but sellers could extend this crash to 20% if buyers do not seize control. A daily candlestick close will invalidate the bearish outlook for Avalanche.
Binance Coin price insulates itself from sellers as BNB bulls eye $310
Binance Coin price shows a recent formation of a twelve-hour demand zone, extending from $282.73 to $257.74. A bounce off this demand zone could trigger a 10% run-up to $310. A daily candlestick close below $257.74 will invalidate the bullish thesis for BNB.
Dogecoin ready to conquer space with SpaceX embrace
In the $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk, seven new investor plaintiffs have joined the fight. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme supporting the cryptocurrency DOGE. Despite the lawsuit, DOGE has found utility among traders and merchants.
Ethereum Merge could break the internet according to Preston Van Loon
Ethereum heads into the Merge within the next few days, therefore holders are awaiting a massive impact on the altcoin’s blockchain. Developer Preston Van Loon confirmed that the change in Ethereum’s consensus mechanism could drive ETH price higher.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.