- Cardano price has produced positive returns five days in a row.
- ADA could rally towards $0.40 for a 21% increase.
- The uptrend's health depends on the $0.28 support level remaining untagged.
Cardano price has displayed continued market strength in recent days. The uptrend could be the start of a much larger move north in the coming weeks.
Cardano price has been consistently increasing
Cardano price continues to be the topic of discussion amongst crypto traders as the digital smart contract token has rallied impressively since the start of 2023. As of January 12, the ADA price has returned 35% of lost value to investors. The ongoing relief rally provokes an eerie feeling that the ADA token may have bottomed out on a macro level.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.3287 as the digital asset has produced five consecutive green days in a row. The slope of the trend has gone nearly vertical, enabling bulls to grab the liquidity above December's monthly high at $0.3290.
The Relative Strength Index, an indicator that can be used to qualify the potential of trending markets, shows promising signals amidst the recent surge. According to the indicator, ADA is now in the overbought territory, which signals genuine interest from swing trading bulls. The volume indicator dually compounds the bullish notion as market transactions nearly doubled to $400,000, compared to the average $200,000 worth of transactions witnessed throughout the winter.
The market is likely to face a pullback at some point. Thus traders should continue to watch the RSI for a landing zone at the midpoint and an influx of volume relative to any red days moving forward. Bullish targets would be the liquidity above $0.3700 and the psychological $0.4000 price point, up to a 21% upswing from Cardano's current market value.
ADA/USD 1-day chart
The earliest evidence to suggest a trend change would be a breach below the newly established ascending trendline. At the time of writing, the crucial level is priced at $0.2800 but is subject to move higher if the Cardano price remains elevated and adjacent to the trend. A breach of the trend could create a retest-the-lows scenario, ultimately challenging the 2022 bottom at $0.2440. The ADA price would decline by 27% under the bearish scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gemini and Genesis charged by SEC for violating Securities law using the Earn program
Gemini and Genesis, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, offered unregistered securities to the public. The SEC reiterated that crypto loading programs need to comply with securities law.
Algorand Price Prediction: Is this 25% upswing the start of a new rally?
Algorand price is displaying a stunning bullish performance. Still, subtle cues of the uptrend show a need for caution to be applied. Algorand price has forgotten the bearish sentiment lingering around risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price rallies to $18,880 as US inflation rate drops to 6.5%
Bitcoin reacted positively to the announcement of the US CPI for the month of December 2022, as did the rest of the crypto market. Bullishness in the stock market is also expected over the next few days. However, this good news might have been a one-time thing.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't steal funds, blames Binance CEO CZ for the collapse
FTX saga noted another major development on Thursday as the former CEO of the bankrupt exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), came forward to present his side of the story in a blog post titled “FTX Pre-Mortem Overview”.
Bitcoin: A crypto beginner’s guide to Nonfarm Payrolls and its effects on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the general crypto markets have been highly correlated with the stock markets since the COVID-19 crash in March 2020. Since then, macroeconomic news have been affecting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins, and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) monthly release is one such significant event, with the December version to be published on January 6 at 13:30 GMT.