- Cardano price is at a 20% loss in market value on the month.
- The technicals show ADA in a strong downtrend above a 2021 liquidity zone.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will require a hurdle above the $0.32 resistance barrier.
Cardano is on its way toward 2021 price levels. Buying the dip could lead to an early loss of capital in 2023.
Cardano price points south
Cardano price continues to stair step its way south as the bears have forged a 20% decline since the start of the month. On December 25, ADA shows confounding evidence of full control from the bears. The mid- $0.20 zone is acting as resistance for bulls in the market. The weekly low is within arms reach at $0.246 and could be moments away from being liquidated.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.256. On December 23, the bulls re-engaged with the 8-day exponential moving average for the forest time after landing in the mid-$0.20 zone. The bears quickly rejected the bulls' attempt to reconquer the indicator and produced an indecision candlestick a day later.
At the time of writing, the market is 6 hours away from closing. If market conditions persist, the bears will produce a bearish engulfing daily candlestick, solidifying the third and final piece of a developing shooting star reversal pattern.
Considering these factors, The classical technical analysis pattern could be the catalyst bears in the market are looking to add to their positions. The next bearish target zone lies 9% above ADA's current market value at $0.228. The target zone is a liquidity level that has remained untagged since it was first established in January of 2021 during Cardano's infamous 10x bullrun.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
The bulls will need to establish serious momentum to void the bearish potential. A breach above the 8-day exponential moving average at $0.265 could catalyze a spike towards the other side of the previous trading range, where the 21-day simple moving average hovers at $0.28. The Cardano price would rise by 10% if the bulls were successful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
