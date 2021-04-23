- Cardano price has failed to recover to pre-crash levels, hinting at a dearth of buying pressure.
- The recent short mania might cause ADA to dip into the demand barrier ranging from $0.98 to $1.07.
- If sellers keep piling up their ask orders, sub $1 might become a new normal for the so-called “Ethereum killer.”
Cardano price shows weakness that has kept it from surging higher. Due to a recent spike in selling pressure, ADA has restarted its drop and eyes levels last seen during the weekend crash.
Cardano price continues to freefall
On the 12-hour chart, Cardano price breached the freshly formed demand zone ranging from $1.17 to $1.24 as it pulled back 10%. This slump shows no sign of slowing down and might trigger a retest of the subsequent support zone that extends from $0.98 to $1.07.
Here, the bulls will face a test of faith and a chance to accumulate ADA at a discount. If the buyers decide to rescue the so-called “Ethereum killer,” ADA might see sideways movement before surging higher.
However, this scenario seems unlikely considering the current state of the market. Hence, a further decline will put this altcoin on a path to retest a critical zone that stretches from $0.87 to $0.93.
A bounce from this level or the one before it could see Cardano price retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.25.
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
While a bullish scenario is hard to envision considering the ongoing crash, a decisive close above $1.24 might cause investors to restart their bids. In such a case, Cardano price could surge nearly 20% to retest the swing high at $1.48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
