- Cardano price experienced a 30% decline since the start of the month.
- ADA shows several bullish divergences, while the Volume Profile Indicator remains sparse in transactions.
- Invalidation of the bullish idea is a breach below $0.29.
Cardano price action could be setting up a profitable opportunity to the upside. Traders should hone in on this digital asset to get the best entry and maximize profits in the coming days. Key levels have been defined to gauge ADA's next potential move.
Cardano price could challenge bear
Cardano price is showing interesting retaliation signals during the final trading week of November. On Tuesday November 22, the bulls recovered 5% of market losses after the weekend's 10% plummet. As a profit-taking pause occurs, the technicals show subtle signs that the bulls may have more fuel in the tank.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.3121, just below the previous consolidation's support zone. During the weekend's decline, the bears established a new monthly low at $0.298. The Relative Strength Index shows the bulls are still submerged below oversold levels. Still, there is a subtle bullish divergence between the newfound monthly low and the previous one established on November 9. Additionally, the Volume Profile Indicator shows the weekend's decline with far fewer sellers than November 9's liquidation.
Using auction market theory techniques, the ADA token may be able to rise 14% towards the mid $0.35 barrier to offset the bullish divergence. The recently breached 21-day simple moving average will likely play as an additional resistant barrier within the same region at $0.36
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish scenario could arise if the bears breach the newfound swing low at $0.298. f the price breaks this area, the entire uptrend scenario would be void, and the ADA price could fall into the mid-$0.20 level resulting in a 15% decrease from the current Cardano price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Cardano, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Here’s how Solana price can prevent a crash to $5 or lower
Solana price has faced the brunt of the FTX fallout as it has been on a downtrend since November 2021. This non-stop nosedive escalated exactly a year later as the FTX exchange came under fire and went under.
Top 3 Altcoins to watch going into 2023: Safepal, Lido Dao, Uniswap
Safepal price (SFP) witnessed a 180% rally in November while the total market cap fell by 25%. A sharp rally occurred during the 3rd trading week of November, establishing a new monthly high at $0.81.
These accurate indicators hint Ethereum price could bottom here, here’s what to expect next
Ethereum price has been shedding since November and shows no signs of stopping as it revisits the November 9 swing lows. This development, while bearish, has produced signals that could hint at a local bottom formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.