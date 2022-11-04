Cardano price rallied 10% on Friday after consolidating throughout the week.

ADA shows several continuation of trend signals.

Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.3975

Cardano price has shown strong technicals during the first week of November. If market conditions persist, the smart contract token will continue rallying higher in the days to come. Key levels have been defined to gauge ADA’s underlying strength

Cardano price rallies

Cardano price has pumped in applaudable fashion to start the first week of November. Since the start of the week, ADA, the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer token, fell by 7% after a previous 10% rally. On November 4, the bulls showed up full-fledged, producing an equal-size rally to the prior.

Cardano price currently auctions at $0.4213. Before The uptrend move, the bulls found support at the 21-day simple moving average, and the move surged straight through the 8-day exponential moving average. The volume profile indicator shows an influx of bullish volume amidst the recent hike, which suggests the bullish attempt is genuine.

ADA USDT 4-Hour Chart

Coinglass’s Long/Short Ratio confounds the idea that the bears are due for a challenge. According to the indicator, nearly eight of every ten retail traders were positioned short on October 25, 29, and 31. Market makers may soon induce a rally higher Purelyy to shake out the retail bears.

Coinglass’s Long/Short Ratio

IF market conditions persist, a rally toward the $0.46 congestion zone will be a key target for bulls to aim for. Such a move would result in an additional 8% increase in price.

The uptrend scenario now depends on the recently established swing lows at $0.40 remaining untagged. If the bears tagged the invalidation point, the entire uptrend would be in jeopardy. The ADA price could continue selling off, likely with a landing ground near the 21-day simple moving average at $0.37. Such a move would result in a 10% decline from the current ADA price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Cardano, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team