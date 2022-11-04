- Cardano price rallied 10% on Friday after consolidating throughout the week.
- ADA shows several continuation of trend signals.
- Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.3975
Cardano price has shown strong technicals during the first week of November. If market conditions persist, the smart contract token will continue rallying higher in the days to come. Key levels have been defined to gauge ADA’s underlying strength
Cardano price rallies
Cardano price has pumped in applaudable fashion to start the first week of November. Since the start of the week, ADA, the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer token, fell by 7% after a previous 10% rally. On November 4, the bulls showed up full-fledged, producing an equal-size rally to the prior.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.4213. Before The uptrend move, the bulls found support at the 21-day simple moving average, and the move surged straight through the 8-day exponential moving average. The volume profile indicator shows an influx of bullish volume amidst the recent hike, which suggests the bullish attempt is genuine.
ADA USDT 4-Hour Chart
Coinglass’s Long/Short Ratio confounds the idea that the bears are due for a challenge. According to the indicator, nearly eight of every ten retail traders were positioned short on October 25, 29, and 31. Market makers may soon induce a rally higher Purelyy to shake out the retail bears.
Coinglass’s Long/Short Ratio
IF market conditions persist, a rally toward the $0.46 congestion zone will be a key target for bulls to aim for. Such a move would result in an additional 8% increase in price.
The uptrend scenario now depends on the recently established swing lows at $0.40 remaining untagged. If the bears tagged the invalidation point, the entire uptrend would be in jeopardy. The ADA price could continue selling off, likely with a landing ground near the 21-day simple moving average at $0.37. Such a move would result in a 10% decline from the current ADA price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Cardano, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
