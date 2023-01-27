- Cardano price sees bulls hitting a ceiling that will be hard to break.
- ADA traders have been ignoring several elements that were the cause of the 2022 turmoil and are now getting caught up with reality.
- Until May of this year, expect to see a sideways to lower path as trading volume is still down one-third of what it used to be.
Cardano (ADA) price has been advancing and looks ready to close January in the green. The only big question or caveat for that is if that will be against the two massive bearish caps that are lying above the price action at the moment on a broader time frame. With the underlying trade volume very thin, it can be debatable if that rally is as strong and supported as many traders would think.
Cardano price wants to be a giant with feet of clay
Cardano price is set to snap the losing streak that has been ongoing since August of last year. Elements triggering a constant sell-off were staggering high inflation worldwide and harsh rhetoric from central bankers that this inflation would not go away without pain for the underlying economy. As inflation has been coming down, markets have been rallying a bit too preemptively higher with the idea that inflation will go down in a straight line toward 2%, which would be unusual historically as hiccups along the way are the norm.
ADA price has not seen its volume restored to its normal trading level since 2018. A rally of this magnitude under such slim volume tells us that the rally has been made on loose screws and could break with the littlest shock: for example, a sudden inflation jump instead of a decline. Traders must be aware that with the massive caps at $0.384 and $0.40 and Cardano price up by the pivotal horizontal level and the red descending trend line, any further upside will need ample help from central banks, inflation going further down and geopolitical risks decreasing substantially.
ADA/USD monthly chart
Should volume start to pick up further, grow into February and March, and then break above the levels back to May of 2022, the case can be made that something substantial has changed. The rally is more broadly bought, and with a bigger volume behind it, it will be able to withstand better any market turmoil. The volume buffer would absorb any market shocks better, and it could more easily push price action above $0.84 with the next $1.54 level as the price target to reach for 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: Do not count on large recovery for ETC in Q1, Q2 of 2023
Ethereum Classic (ETC) saw the headwinds that triggered the massive sell-off of 2022 fade a bit to the background in the first weeks of 2023. That resulted in bulls returning to life after a hibernation of almost five consecutive straight months.
Ripple will win the legal battle with US SEC in the Supreme Court: John Deaton
Ripple, the cross-border remittance giant is likely to win its legal battle against US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to crypto proponent John Deaton.
The real reason why Shiba Inu diamond hands refuse to sell despite 40.6% SHIB price rally
Shiba Inu holders who acquired SHIB more than 11 months ago are holding onto their tokens. These holders have refrained from selling their SHIB holdings since December 2021.
US Dollar Index struggles to defend 102.00 ahead of US PMI, GDP data
US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.