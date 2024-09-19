- On-chain data shows the Altcoin Season Index has more room for growth.
- Upcoming US Presidential elections could fuel a parabolic move for altcoins.
- A crypto analyst projects the similarity of the 2017 and 2021 alt seasons with the ongoing cycle.
Altcoin season is when cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin see substantial price increases. On-chain data indicate that the Altcoin Season Index has further potential for growth. With the upcoming US Presidential elections and insights from crypto analyst Moustache, the current cycle could echo the altcoin seasons of 2017 and 2021, possibly leading to a parabolic move for altcoins.
Furthermore, Santiment data shows that the price of Bitcoin and most altcoins rose following Wednesday's 50 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
On-chain metrics show too early for Altseason
Blockchaincenter.net’s Altcoin Season index chart shows whether it is Altcoin season or Bitcoin season. If the index is below 25, it suggests that Bitcoin performs well compared to altcoins (money flows into Bitcoin from altcoins). However, if the index is above 75, it suggests that altcoins perform better than Bitcoin (money flows into altcoins from Bitcoin).
The index stands at 33, indicating that altcoins have more room for growth. Investors still prefer to invest their money in Bitcoin or hold it rather than transferring it to altcoins.
Altcoin Season index chart
The Top 50 performance analysis over the last 90 days shows that a few altcoins like AAVE, SUI, and TRX have risen above 20%. However, most other top altcoins are still under the woods. This shows more room for growth, and the altcoin season is yet to come.
Top 50 Performance chart
Upcoming US elections
Crypto assets generally follow a four-year cycle:
- A bull phase around a year.
- A significant bear market lasts for a year.
- A two-year recovery phase.
The chart below shows that the 2022 bear phase followed the 2021 bull phase.
Crypto cycles chart
The recovery phase of the crypto market cycle started in 2023 and could last till 2024, which often coincides with “altseason,” where altcoins (everything except Bitcoin) experience significant surges in price.
This year, the timing aligns with Bitcoin’s fourth halving in April and the US Federal Reserve interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) in September, which is generally positive for risky assets like cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, the upcoming US Presidential elections will be held in November. Unlike the previous elections, the candidates in this election are not side-viewing cryptocurrency. They are discussing cryptocurrencies in their campaigns and possibly fueling a parabolic move in the crypto market.
Technical Analysis of Altcoin
Moustache, a crypto analyst, posted on Twitter, “We’re all not bullish enough. Cycles repeat themselves.”
Historically, the 2017 altcoin chart shows two curves before the parabolic move to the upside, and currently, the altcoin chart projects a similar move, which could lead to a sharp rise in 2025.
#Altcoins— ⓗ (@el_crypto_prof) September 17, 2024
We're all not bullish enough.
Cycles repeat themselves.
2017-2021-2024/2025. pic.twitter.com/puQzHFYxrt
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
