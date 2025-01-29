- Cardano price rose 5% on Tuesday to break the $0.95 resistance.
- The Layer-1 sector grew by a mild 0.2%, with all top seven altcoins registering intraday gains.
- ADA Open Interest plunged 20% in 10 days, while prices only declined 16%, signaling active short-covering purchase.
Cardano price rose 5% on Tuesday, as the crypto markets staged an early recovery from the Deepseek fuelled market downturn on Monday. Derivatives markets trends reflect how bull traders’ resilience triggered an early rebound.
Cardano approaches $1 as Bitcoin price retakes $100K
Cardano (ADA) has been making significant strides in the cryptocurrency market, with its price crossing the $0.95 mark, marking a 4% increase over the last 48 hours.
This upward movement is part of a broader recovery in the crypto markets following a downturn influenced by various external factors.
The crypto market experienced a downturn on Monday, primarily driven by concerns over a new AI innovation from China that could potentially challenge the dominance of the US markets.
This led to over $960 million in liquidation losses across global markets. However, the focus shifted as analysts began discussing Trump's policy updates and upcoming macroeconomic data reports.
This shift in focus, along with positive developments in the Layer-1 sector, sparked a major rebound in the crypto markets.
Layer-1 Sector Performance | Coingecko, January 2025
The Layer-1 (L1) sector has been a significant driver of the market recovery. According to data from CoinGecko, as of January 28, 2025, the L1 market cap stands at $2.84 trillion, with a 0.2% change in the last 24 hours.
The 24-hour trading volume for L1 coins is $92,626,564,998. This sector includes major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), which have also shown positive movements.
Cardano price increase to over $0.95 can be attributed to several factors. First, the overall recovery in the crypto market has provided a positive environment for Cardano's growth.
As part of the L1 sector, Cardano has benefited from the sector's strong performance. Technological Developments: Cardano's ongoing development and adoption of new technologies have increased investor confidence.
Cardano (ADA) Price Action
As Cardano approaches $1, the focus will likely shift to how it performs relative to other major cryptocurrencies.
With Bitcoin retaking $100K, the market's attention is on whether Cardano can maintain its upward momentum.
The upcoming week will be crucial, with investors watching for any signs of further growth or potential corrections.
Cardano's recent price action, crossing $0.95 with a 4% gain over the last 48 hours, is a testament to its resilience and potential in the cryptocurrency market.
As the market continues to evolve, Cardano's position within the L1 sector and its technological advancements will be key factors in determining its future performance.
ADA Open Interest holds above $1.2B, hinting at further upside potential
Cardano's (ADA) price has shown resilience, increasing by 5% following Monday's market crash. Despite the downturn, derivatives market trends suggest that bullish traders' tenacity may have catalyzed an early rebound.
Cardano Open Interest vs. Price
The Coinglass chart above indicates that ADA's Open Interest has dropped only 20% over 10 days, dropping from $1.5 billion on January 17 to settle at $1.2 billion at press time.
Meanwhile Cardano price has declined by a lesser 16%, hinting at active short-covering purchases.
This could imply that the majority of speculative traders are positioning for further upside, as Open Interest is often seen as a measure of market sentiment and future price movements. The stability in Open Interest, even amidst price fluctuations, suggests that investors remain confident in Cardano's potential for growth.
Against the backdrop of founder Charles Hoskinson’s alignment with the Trump administration, and talks of an ADA ETF filing by Grayscale, Cardano’s near-term price outlook leans largely bullish.
Cardano Price Forecast: Rising volumes could spark 40% rally
The Cardano price forecast suggests a potential bullish scenario, as evidenced by the rising trading volumes and the recent price action on the daily chart.
The MACD indicator, which is a momentum oscillator, shows a bullish crossover with the signal line moving above the MACD line, indicating increasing buying pressure.
Additionally, the price has managed to stay above the 50-day moving average, which is often considered a sign of a healthy uptrend.
The recent candlestick pattern, with a significant bullish engulfing pattern, also supports the bullish case, suggesting that buyers are regaining control.
Cardano Price Forecast | ADAUSDT
On the flip side, the bearish scenario is supported by the presence of a downward trendline that Cardano's price has been respecting.
The volume profile at the point of interest shows a high volume node at $0.9258, which could act as a strong resistance level.
If the price fails to break above this level with sufficient volume, it could lead to a reversal and a potential drop back towards the support at $0.8566.
However, if the bullish momentum continues and the price breaks above the trendline with high trading volumes, it could spark a significant rally, potentially leading to a 40% rally towards the $1.50 territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple volatility spikes expected on Fed rate decision
Bitcoin price hovers around $101,700 on Wednesday after declining for four consecutive days since Saturday. Ethereum price follows BTC’s footsteps, closing below its key level, hinting at a correction ahead. Ripple is sliding toward its ascending trendline support; a close below would lead to a decline.
XRP sees slight gains following partnership with Ondo Finance, Ripple CEO makes US reserve statement
XRP saw slight gains on Tuesday after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse dismissed claims that he lobbied against a Bitcoin strategic reserve. Instead, he emphasized the need for a multi-asset US crypto reserve strategy.
Litecoin Price Analysis: 122,000 new investors buying LTC amid Ripple’s latest victory
Litecoin price consolidated above the $110 mark on Tuesday buoyed by positive swings in US regulatory pendulum towards altcoins ETF. On-chain data shows LTC continues to attract new buyers, despite recent volatile market movements.
Bitwise files for spot Dogecoin ETF, DOGE risks over 30% decline
Dogecoin is down 4% following Bitwise's Dogecoin exchange-traded fund filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The top meme coin risks a 37% decline if it breaks a triangular channel's support level.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.