- Cardano price continues to surprise to the upside.
- ADA came within 1% of the all-time high today.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021.
Cardano price combines power with volume support
Speculative assets, particularly cryptocurrencies, are capable of rapidly advancing. Over the last three days, Cardano has rallied 40% at today’s high and was kickstarted by the 21% breakout on Monday following news that Coinbase Pro will support the token against four trading pairs.
Interestingly, during the ADA price correction in the first half of March, not one negative day closed on above-average volume. Investors were not rushing to the exits. Instead, the decline was precipitated by a technical reaction to the negative momentum divergence built on February 20.
Cardano price breakout from the double-bottom base has shifted investors’ attention to the all-time high and, more importantly, to potential targets in the coming days and weeks. This scenario’s profit targets are drawn at the 1.382 Fibonacci extension level at $1.68, followed by the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $1.79.
The more ambitious target is the 2.618 Fibonacci extension of the March base at $2.29, representing a 50% gain from the all-time high at $1.49.
ADA/USD daily chart
Today’s rejection near $1.49 does dampen exuberant Cardano investors’ projections for a quick breakout into new highs. Some risk management needs to come into play, and the first support level is the double bottom trigger at $1.22.
After that level, the next support level doesn’t emerge until the base low at $0.99, followed by the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO aims for new all-time highs thanks to high-grade partnerships
The main coin behind Crypto.com, CRO had a significant 23% breakout in the past 24 hours thanks to a partnership announcement with Visa, which aims to take advantage of the cryptocurrency market.
Filecoin price skyrockets 50% but FIL faces massive profit-taking
Filecoin had an explosive 52% breakout after Grayscale announced the launch of five new products that included FIL to enable institutional investors to buy the digital asset. However, many indicators show the asset faces robust selling-pressure.
Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL primed for another liftoff to new record highs
Zilliqa's persistent upward roll has faced intense resistance twice at $0.2. The initial correction saw the bulls hold firmly to the support at $0.145, which the 50 Simple Moving Average reinforced.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
The cryptocurrency bullish cycle is still intact, although it has reduced the aggressiveness. Bitcoin hit a wall marginally under $62,000 over the weekend, but a reversal occurred toward $53,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.