Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement

- Cardano price had a massive jump in the past few hours thanks to Coinbase.
- Coinbase Pro announced that it will support ADA against four trading pairs.
- ADA got rejected from a significant resistance trendline.
Earlier today Coinbase Pro announced the support of Cardano with four trading pairs including USD, BTC, EUR, and GBP. Trading will commence at 9 AM Pacific Time Thursday, March 18 as long as liquidity is met.
Cardano price jumps on Coinbase news, but will the move last?
Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
Cardano formed a significant support trendline since February 7 which was eventually broken on March 11 leading to a notable sell-off. The same trendline is now acting as a robust resistance level and has just rejected Cardano price again.
ADA IOMAP chart
However, despite the robust trendline resistance, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no barriers above $1.27 and strong support between $1.17 and $1.06. A strong rejection from $1.24 would drive Cardano towards $1.17 and potentially down to $1.06.
On the other hand, breaking through the robust trendline of $1.24 should push Cardano towards $1.36 as there is no resistance ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
