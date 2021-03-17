- Cardano price shows an increase in bullish momentum as it bounced off the $0.98 level.
- Transactional data suggests that a decisive close above $1.29 could propel ADA by 15% to $1.48.
- However, a breakdown of $1.17 could see a 5% retracement to $1.11.
Cardano price shows a bullish bias as buyers rescued the altcoin after testing a crucial support level.
Cardano price aims a higher high
Cardano price has seen a massive surge in buyers leading to a 20% increase in a single 12-hour candlestick. Now, ADA is hovering below a critical supply barrier at $1.29, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $1.29 will set up the stage for bulls to propel Cardano price higher. In such a case, a 15% upswing to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.48 is the most likely outcome.
ADA/USDT 12-hour chart
Interestingly, IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model also shows small clusters of underwater investors up to $1.29. Roughly 67,000 addresses purchased 1.2 billion ADA between $1.24 to $1.29 price range.
While $1.48 is the first target, a spike in bullish momentum here could see the so-called “Ethereum killer” surge another 20% to a new all-time high of $1.78.
This bull rally will bring Cardano one step closer to hitting its intended target at $2. This will complete the altcoin’s massive inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.
Cardano IOMAP chart
On the flip side, if ADA’s support barrier at $1.17 coinciding with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level is breached, then a 5% correction to $1.11 seems plausible.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
