Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable

- Cardano embraces support at $0.10 following a consistent breakdown from 2020 highs at $0.1554.
- ADA/USD likely to settle for consolidation in the range between $0.1 and $0.11.
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified. The last seven days have been painful for the investors as ADA plunged massively almost brushing shoulders with the main support at $0.10.
At the time of writing, ADA is making attempts to correct from the dip. However, a seller congestion at $0.11 is not about to hand them an easy pass. The price is dancing at $0.1086 while on the downside, the crypto is supported strongly above $0.10.
The technical levels look drab as per RSI and the MACD. The former lifted off the oversold region but stalled under 40. Sideways trading is likely to continue in the short term. Similarly, the MACD highlights the presence of selling pressure which explains why ADA has not been able to overcome the resistance at $0.10.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fails to capitalize of Fed's inflationary policy
BTC/USD recovered from the intraday low of $11,280 to trade at $11,400. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day despite wild gyrations on Thursday, following Fed's Powell speech.
ADA/USD bulls see no light at the end of the tunnel; key resistance at $0.11 unshakable
Cardano has been on a spiral since it traded a yearly high at $0.1554. There was a period of consolidation between $0.14 and $0.15 for at least two weeks before the downtrend intensified.
LINK/USD drifts to the lower border of the range; $16.00 stays unconquered
Chainlink (LINK) is the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.1 billion. The coin has lost over 3.8% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid the technical correction of the cryptocurrency market.
BCH/USD looking forward to a falling wedge pattern breakout
Bitcoin Cash alongside other major cryptocurrencies is making attempts at recovering from the losses encountered this week. BCH/USD explored the levels marginally under $260. This was a significant ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.