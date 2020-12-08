Cardano Price Analysis: ADA on the cusp of dumping to $0.13 as supply intensifies

- Cardano is drawing closer to a breakdown that seems imminent towards $0.13.
- Network growth has declined significantly, adding overhead pressure on ADA.
Cardano recently traded a yearly $0.183, but the uptrend was cut short. ADA has confirmed support at $0.12, but the mission to hit new annual highs seems to have stalled.
Cardano is trading at $0.154 at the time of writing. A breakdown appears to be in the offing based on the likely breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern.
Cardano downside eyes $0.13
Immediately above the prevailing price level, ADA/USD’s movements are limited by the 100 Simple Moving Average. In other words, price action towards $0.16 (50 SMA) is an uphill battle.
On the other hand, a correction is likely to come into play if Cardano closes the day under the 100 SMA. In the event the bearish leg extends under the symmetrical triangle, massive sell orders would be triggered. The intense bearish volume could force ADA downstream to seek refuge at the 200 SMA, currently at $0.13.
The Relative Strength Index has reinforced the bearish scenario after forming a bearish divergence. The RSI’s bearish divergence is created when the price forms a higher low pattern while the indicator sets a lower high pattern. The bearish outlook shows that buying volume is decreasing, and a correction is brewing.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at Cardano’s network growth model by IntoTheBlock, a reduction in the number of new addresses created on the network is a bearish signal. The addresses almost hit 15,000 a day on December 1, following a significant upsurge in the price to $0.16.
Currently, the addresses have dropped considerably to approximately 8,900 as recorded on December 7. If an upswing fails to come into play, Cardano’s breakdown to $0.13 would be validated. Note that a decrease in new addresses negatively affects the inflow and outflow of tokens on the platform.
Cardano network growth chart
It is worth noting that the bearish narrative will be invalidated if Cardano stepped above the 100 SMA. This would encourage buyers to return to the market. Creating enough volume might lift ADA significantly above the triangle and perhaps see it revisit the yearly high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
