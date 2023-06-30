Cardano, Polygon, Solana prices undeterred despite exchange and payments company Revolut's decision

- Revolut has added to the list of companies delisting Cardano, Polygon, and Solana after the SEC labeled them securities.
- The company said buying will cease immediately, while selling and hodling deadlines will be communicated.
- Undeterred, ADA, MATIC, and SOL are up 3.27%, 1.55%, and 13.39% in the last day, beating Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana continue to suffer the brunt of a crackdown by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This comes after the financial regulator labeled these altcoins securities during its clampdown against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
Also Read: Coinbase turns security evaluation into contest with $100,000 USDC incentive despite pressure from regulators
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana lose another listing
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana cryptocurrencies, all of which feature among crypto’s top 13 on CoinMarketCap and boast enormous market capitalizations, continue to suffer the aftermath of the SEC’s regulation by enforcement. In the latest report, Revolut, a European exchange and payments company, has delisted the three altcoins for its US operations. As of 2019, the company had a global customer base with over 10 million personal account users, and 250,000 business users. The number is expected to have grown by now, which indicates the expansive need across the globe for exchange and payments company's services.
Effective immediately, users will not be able to buy either of these altcoins, but deadlines for selling and hodling will be communicated. This means it is currently impossible for US-based customers to accumulate ADA, MATIC, and SOL on this platform, but they can sell or continue to hodl.
However, Revolut has cautioned its US customer base that once the selling and hodling deadline (which will be communicated) elapses, any ADA, MATIC, and SOL holdings present in their accounts would be sold off automatically, and the proceeds deposited into their individual Revolut accounts.
SEC driving business out of the US
The resolve only affects customers in the US, owing to the country’s regulatory actions, which have been called out for driving firms away from America and inspiring weakening domestic consumer confidence in cryptocurrencies in the US.
The UK, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong are among the countries that have seized the opportunity, offering companies “greener pastures” to bring business into their borders. For instance, the United Kingdom passed the Financial Services and Markets Bill only hours ago, after receiving approval from King Charles, to bring cryptocurrencies and stablecoins into the scope of regulations.
On the other hand, Singapore has created an enticing environment, drawing in the likes of Gemini cryptocurrency exchange that is looking to expand to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions and establish a hub of its crypto-related operations.
More interestingly, Hong Kong has been proactive in developing policies favoring cryptocurrencies and therefore meant to drive the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins in China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR). The move intrigued many, including Binance and Tron executives Changpeng Zhao and Justin Sun, who lauded the region for its crypto-forward policies.
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana remain bullish
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana price continue trading in the green despite losing their space on Revolut’s US catalog.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart, MATIC/USDT 1-Day Chart, SOL/USDT 1-Day Chart
Undeterred, ADA, MATIC, and SOL are up 3.27%, 1.55%, and 13.39% in the last 24 hours, beating crypto market giants BTC and ETH, which are recording daily rises of 1.10% and 0.72%, respectively, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.