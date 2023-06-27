Justin Sun and Binance’s CZ praise Hong Kong’s crypto-forward policies, here’s what it means

-
Hong Kong rating agency HKVAC established rating rules for cryptocurrencies, including several cryptocurrencies in its virtual asset index.
-
Assets that US financial regulator SEC labeled as securities were included in the list generated by the non-governmental index.
-
Tron founder Justin Sun and Binance's Changpeng Zhao appreciated Hong Kong’s commitment to cryptocurrencies and their adoption in China’s SAR.
Hong Kong has been making strides in its crypto-forward policies to drive the adoption of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR).
The Hong Kong Virtual Asset Consortium (HKVAC), a non-governmental body supported by legislators, released a list of cryptocurrencies included in a virtual asset index. Several assets in the list were the same ones the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled as securities.
Two crypto influencers and executives Justin Sun and Changpeng Zhao acknowledged Hong Kong authorities’ efforts and shared the update with their followers on Twitter.
Also read: US SEC likely to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs, catalyzing marketwide recovery in crypto
HKVAC lists US SEC’s securities in its virtual asset index
Hong Kong has been driving crypto adoption in China’s SAR through its crypto-forward policies and moves. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is known to have instructed banking and financial institutions to meet the needs of licensed crypto exchanges.
Taking a step further, the rating agency HKVAC announced a virtual asset index. The index included altcoins and stablecoins, alongside cryptocurrencies. Some of these assets were tagged as securities by the US SEC in its lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase.
The list of assets included in HKVAC’s index is as follows:
BTC, ETH, WBTC, BTCB, stETH, BCH, LTC, BNB, MATIC, ADA, ATOM, FIL, NEAR, ALGO, ICP, XRP, DOGE, DOT, WTRX, SHIB, TRX, LINK, LEO, XMR, XLM, OKB, LDO, HBAR, VET, QNT, FTM, and EOS
Justin sun and changpeng Zhao acknowledge Hong Kong’s pro-crypto moves
Tron creator and investor in the exchanges Poloniex and Huobi, Justin Sun, shared his comments on the news of HKVAC’s index. Sun said that Hong Kong’s implementation of rating rules and the release of the index demonstrates China SAR’s commitment to providing a secure and transparent environment for crypto adoption.
I'm glad to hear that Hong Kong is embracing cryptocurrency by establishing rating rules. By implementing rating rules, Hong Kong is demonstrating its commitment to providing a secure and transparent environment for cryptocurrency businesses. https://t.co/w23LT4gB1O
— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) June 27, 2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared the update with his 8.5 million followers on Twitter.
HK moving forward. pic.twitter.com/BY4Bg6qHOu
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 27, 2023
Significant of the virtual asset index
The HKVAC is a non-governmental agency, however, it has the support of legislators. There is some weightage for the assets being included in the index. According to Chinese journalist Colin Wu, the weightage is likely less significant since the Hong Kong government does not have a role to play in the inclusion or exclusion of cryptocurrencies from the index.
The Hong Kong SFC requires retail-tradable tokens to be included in at least two indices. This index is non-governmental, and its judging criteria are simple, that is, the top 30 by market capitalization.
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 27, 2023
Irrespective, the China crypto narrative and the inclusion of assets like Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA), and XRP, among others, are likely to drive a recovery in these cryptocurrencies in the short term. As the adoption of the altcoins included in the index rises, higher capital inflow and a bullish trend reversal are likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitbns customers’ crypto disappears from wallets
On June 27, customers of Bitbns, one of India's largest crypto exchange reported that their crypto is disappearing from their wallets. This development comes as crypto markets across the globe are being faced with massive regulatory oversight.
Solana gears for likely rally with first test of Saga phone in China
The Solana Saga phone was reviewed in China early on Monday, according to a Foresight News report. The flagship Web3 phone of the Ethereum-alternative protocol has two key features that differentiate it from other smartphones: the seed vault and the dApp application store.
Something interesting happens to Litecoin price 50 days before halving
Litecoin price has briefly traded above the $100 psychological level in the last year or so. The lack of bullish momentum has kept it grounded, currently trading at $87.
CAKE, UNI and Serum prices rally amidst DeFi boom in crypto
Cryptocurrencies in the DeFi segment have started their recovery as the combined value of assets locked in these protocols rises. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker DeFiLlama, Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed 6.54% in the last week.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.