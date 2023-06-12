Solana community plans SOL fork to tackle SEC enforcement action and FTX, Alameda collapse

- The US Securities & Exchange Commission labeled Solana as a security.
- An investor in MagicEden supported the fork proposal and argued that it would help get rid of the SEC’s security label.
- The collapse of FTX and Alameda and the SEC’s actions have rallied supporters in favor of the fork.
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the most high-profile US financial regulator, recently labeled Solana’s native token SOL as a security. The team behind Solana responded to the SEC’s allegation by espousing the belief that the token is a non-security.
SOL price suffered a blow in response to the SEC’s actions, and the community proposed a fork to tackle the new challenge posed by the regulator. The proposal to fork Solana garnered support from key influencers and investors in the SOL ecosystem, making it likely that the community would fork the token in the near term.
Also read: Top 5 cryptos traders are buying after SEC crackdown on $100 billion worth of assets
Solana community proposes fork to address challenges posed by SEC crackdown
HGE.ABC, an investor in Solana-based NFT marketplace MagicEden, reminded the community that Ethereum (ETH) is a fork of Ethereum Classic (ETC) from July 2016. A fork occurs when a community makes a change to the blockchain's protocol or basic set of rules.
The Ethereum fork serves as an inspiration for the Solana community proposing the same with SOL. The expert argues that a fork could tackle the new challenges posed by the SEC’s labeling of the asset as a security and the fallout from the FTX/Alameda collapse of 2022.
Bold but not a bad idea actually. Community fork solana will get rid of sec issue.— HGE.ABC (@HGEABC) June 10, 2023
No bankruptcy will dump on you for next 3 years continuously.$ETH is a fork of $ETC and doing well.
Blink twice if you agree https://t.co/fWxbkMQ4aI
Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist, argues that Solana’s listing as a security by the SEC is likely the only trigger for willingness to fork among community members. There is no actual fork plan, he writes, and the community has a mixed opinion on the proposal.
A leading DeFi investor and member of the “y007ts” NFT holders club, identified as @capsjpeg on Twitter, started a Twitter poll to get a response to the fork proposal. 39.9% out of 2,050 poll respondents supported a fork in Solana, while 17.5% proposed waiting.
Votes on proposal to fork Solana, 39.9% in favor
@capsjpeg reminded traders that the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum, both went through forks in the past. It is, therefore, considered a viable solution by supporters within the community.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price recovery uncertain as Shibarium launch likely to be delayed
Shiba Inu holders’ woes increase as the community speculates delay in the launch of Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium. Over the past week, in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu price wiped out 23% of its value.
MATIC price rallies in double-digits as Polygon network responds to the SEC’s allegations
The Polygon network is the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution in the crypto ecosystem. In its lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled MATIC as a security.
Bitcoin whales quietly accumulate BTC in anticipation of strong rebound in the asset
The US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) regulatory crackdown on crypto has wiped out over $100 billion from the market cap. While altcoins continue to crumble under the selling pressure from the legal tussle between the regulator and crypto exchanges, Bitcoin whales are scooping up tokens.
Top 5 cryptos traders are buying after SEC crackdown on $100 billion worth of assets
The US financial regulator’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies wiped out over $100 billion in crypto market capitalization. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) labeled 67 crypto assets as securities, increasing the selling pressure on these cryptocurrencies.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.