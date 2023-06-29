- Solana price led the crypto market rally, trading at $17.62, shooting up by almost 15% at its peak.
- Solana NFT support-provider Cardinal announced it would be winding down operations due to challenging macroeconomic conditions.
- This will bear a significant impact on NFT trades on the blockchain, which already fell by 78% on June 27.
Solana price shot up even after witnessing a rather disappointing turn of events in the last 24 hours. The blockchain’s NFT supporting platform Cardinal made an announcement that stunned the market but led to an unexpected reaction from the token.
Solana price hits three-month high
Solana price is trading at $17.62 after noting a more than 10% increase over the past day. The green candlestick took the market by surprise for two reasons.
The first is that SOL is beating out the leaders of cryptocurrency - Bitcoin and Ethereum - in terms of recovery. The altcoin is currently closing in on flipping the barrier at $17.61, which also marks a three-month high for Solana price as it was last tested back in March.
SOL/USD 1-day chart
The second reason is that Solana, only a few hours ago, took a major developmental hit. The network lost its NFT support provider Cardinal which announced that it would be winding down operations by August.
Cardinal stated that the reason behind this is the challenging and difficult macroeconomic conditions that also caused significant losses to investors across the crypto market. Adding to the same, Cardinal, in their official Twitter announcement, stated,
“While we’ve seen some real usage of our staking, rentals, and identity products, we continue to feel like they’re stuck in the context of the crypto maximalist community. We’d hoped that by now the rest of the world’s industries would have begun adopting blockchain tech at a larger scale, but that still feels a ways away.
The company reassured investors that the focus would be on a smooth wind-down and that their assets are completely safe and would be returned to their rightful owners by the end of the wind-down process.
Solana NFTs are naturally bound to bear a negative impact from this development and already took a beating less than 48 hours ago. The dominating NFT marketplace MagicEden noted a drawdown of 78% in the case of transactions on a daily basis falling from 125k to 27k on June 27.
Solana NFT transactions
This decline is expected to extend going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sustains above $30,000 even as Biden calls to eliminate crypto tax loopholes
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that loopholes in crypto taxation will be eliminated for traders and hedge fund managers, adding to previous comments from his administration that point to new taxation rules against crypto wash trading.
OP eyes 22% recovery gains
Optimism (OP) price is relatively ahead of other altcoins in terms of recovery and could lead the rest of the pack. The bullish outlook can be seen across different momentum indicators.
Ethereum price looks primed for a breakout
ETH price looks extremely promising, not just from a technical point of view, but the indicators are also suggesting a bullish outlook that could trigger a minimum rally of 21% to $2,439.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.