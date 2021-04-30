Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate

- Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa.
- This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
- ADA price has tested a crucial supply barrier but might undergo sideways movement.
Cardano blockchain adoption takes flight after the second major partnership in Africa. ADA price also made headway but failed to follow through and is now bouncing off a crucial support level.
Africa embraces Cardano blockchain
Input-Output (IOHK), the blockchain research and engineering company behind Cardano, announced a brand new alliance with the World Mobile Group to help bolster Africa’s digital, financial and social services.
This deal that utilizes Cardano blockchain comes right after IOHK’s recent collaboration with the Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education to help connect the teachers and students via their Atla PRISM solution. The new announcement will also leverage the same technology but to provide stable internet connectivity using solar-powered energy.
The blog details,
Together, the companies will provide affordable network nodes, based on the Cardano blockchain infrastructure, to local business owners. These network nodes act as local relays for internet connectivity. Subscribers to these networks will be able to access Input Output’s digital identity solution, Atala PRISM, which will allow them to use services such as digital banking, healthcare and education.
Cardano has been breaking barriers when it comes to adoption. The blockchain has also received significant upgrades that have fortified its fundamental value boosting the utility token, ADA’s market value by an egregious amount.
ADA price lingers between two crucial barriers
ADA price surged nearly 30% in less than four days allowing it to retest the supply zone that extends from $1.35 to $1.39. Although unsuccessful in breaching it, Cardano has found support on an immediate demand barrier that stretches from $1.19 to $1.25.
A likely scenario would be to consolidate between the two barriers until one camp overwhelms the other leading to a breakout.
If ADA breaches through the supply barrier’s upper trend line at $1.39, it will signal the start of a new uptrend that could propel Cardano price 11% to all-time highs at $1.55.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this upswing is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows stacked support levels below the current price, ready to absorb any short-term selling pressure.
Moreover, there are only two feeble resistance barriers at $1.36 and $1.44, where roughly 86,000 addresses that purchased nearly 1.3 billion ADA are “Out of the Money.”
Hence, slicing through these hinderances will open Cardano price up to a path of least resistance to retest its all-time highs.
ADA IOMAP chart
However, if the buyers fail to build up steam, leading to a pile-up of ask orders, the demand barrier will face invalidation. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $1.19 will create a new lower low, signaling the strength in sellers.
Under these conditions, investors can expect ADA price to find support at $1.14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks. Ethereum is slowly outperforming Bitcoin as the flagship cryptocurrency remains quite stable.
Litecoin aims for a new leg up but whales are selling
Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.
Ripple signals 35% breakout
XRP price shows a potential inverse head-and-shoulders in play, suggesting massive gains on the horizon. A decisive close above the neckline at $1.46 projects a 35% upswing to $1.98.
VeChain announces $1 million grant as VET price eyes comeback
VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.